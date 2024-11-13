COUGAR Introduces POSEIDON VISTEK PRO ARGB and POSEIDON VISTEK ARGB Liquid Coolers

COUGAR has unveiled its latest liquid cooling solutions, the POSEIDON VISTEK PRO ARGB and POSEIDON VISTEK ARGB, both designed to deliver advanced cooling performance paired with customizable real-time monitoring. Available in both black and white models, the new series is tailored for enthusiasts seeking not only thermal efficiency but also visual feedback of their system performance.
The highlight of the VISTEK RGB series is its customizable display system powered by COUGARs LCD Editor, supporting JPG, PNG, GIF, and MP4 formats for personalised monitoring and visuals. The flagship POSEIDON VISTEK PRO ARGB features a 3.95-inch IPS TFT LCD with 720 × 720 resolution at 60Hz, while the POSEIDON VISTEK ARGB uses a compact 1.9-inch digital display for instant performance readouts. Both models integrate UTTERIGHT radiator fins for enhanced cooling efficiency and single-frame PWM fans for streamlined cabling, precise airflow, and vivid ARGB lighting. The POSEIDON VISTEK ARGB also adds a rotatable pump head for flexible display alignment, with both coolers supporting AMD AM5 and Intel LGA 1851 sockets.
Key Features of the COUGAR POSEIDON VISTEK Series
Available in black and white models with ARGB lighting
Customizable display powered by COUGAR LCD Editor software (supports JPG, PNG, GIF, MP4 formats)
POSEIDON VISTEK PRO ARGB: 3.95-inch IPS TFT LCD, 720 × 720 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate
POSEIDON VISTEK ARGB: 1.9-inch digital display with real-time system monitoring
Single-frame PWM fans for efficient cooling and reduced cabling
UTTERIGHT radiator fins with contoured right-angle design for superior heat dissipation
POSEIDON VISTEK ARGB pump head is rotatable for optimal display orientation
Full support for AMD AM5 and Intel LGA 1851 platforms
Backed with a 5-year warranty
COUGAR only disclosed pricing for the POSEIDON VISTEK PRO ARGB, $129 for the POSEIDON VISTEK PRO ARGB 240 and $149 for the POSEIDON VISTEK PRO ARGB 360. To learn more, visit the product page links below.
COUGAR POSEIDON VISTEK ARGB
COUGAR POSEIDON VISTEK PRO ARGB