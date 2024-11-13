COUGAR Introduces POSEIDON VISTEK PRO ARGB and POSEIDON VISTEK ARGB Liquid Coolers

The highlight of the VISTEK RGB series is its customizable display system powered by COUGARs LCD Editor, supporting JPG, PNG, GIF, and MP4 formats for personalised monitoring and visuals. The flagship POSEIDON VISTEK PRO ARGB features a 3.95-inch IPS TFT LCD with 720 × 720 resolution at 60Hz, while the POSEIDON VISTEK ARGB uses a compact 1.9-inch digital display for instant performance readouts. Both models integrate UTTERIGHT radiator fins for enhanced cooling efficiency and single-frame PWM fans for streamlined cabling, precise airflow, and vivid ARGB lighting. The POSEIDON VISTEK ARGB also adds a rotatable pump head for flexible display alignment, with both coolers supporting AMD AM5 and Intel LGA 1851 sockets. Available in black and white models with ARGB lighting Customizable display powered by COUGAR LCD Editor software (supports JPG, PNG, GIF, MP4 formats) POSEIDON VISTEK PRO ARGB: 3.95-inch IPS TFT LCD, 720 × 720 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate POSEIDON VISTEK ARGB: 1.9-inch digital display with real-time system monitoring Single-frame PWM fans for efficient cooling and reduced cabling UTTERIGHT radiator fins with contoured right-angle design for superior heat dissipation POSEIDON VISTEK ARGB pump head is rotatable for optimal display orientation Full support for AMD AM5 and Intel LGA 1851 platforms Backed with a 5-year warrantyCOUGAR only disclosed pricing for the POSEIDON VISTEK PRO ARGB, $129 for the POSEIDON VISTEK PRO ARGB 240 and $149 for the POSEIDON VISTEK PRO ARGB 360. To learn more, visit the product page links below.