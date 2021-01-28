COUGAR Introduces Screamer-X All-Purpose Microphone
COUGAR expands its lineup of gaming peripherals with the new Screamer-X all-purpose microphone for content creators, video editors, and streamers. The COUGAR Screamer-X is an omnidirectional USB microphone designed for streaming, interview, and instrument recording. It packs triple large microphones with noise reduction for crisp and clear recording. It comes with contemporary tools to help modern creators provide quality audio recordings.
To complement modern studios and game streaming setups, the COUGAR Screamer-X packs an adjustable RGB lighting ring at the base with four RGB illumination effect options. It comes with an anti-vibration desk stand with rubber materials. It also comes with a detachable double pop filter and a mounting screw hold that supports most microphone stands and boom arms. The Screamer-X uses a USB-C connection and is supported by Mac and Windows PCs.
Key Features
Intuitive Tap to Mute Button Indication
Environmental Noise Reduction Switch
3 Omni-dimensional Microphones
4 Pick-up Polar Patterns: Cardioid, Shotgun, Bi-directional & Omni-directional
Convenient Lag-free Monitoring
Type-C Connection for Faultless Transmission
Double Pop Filter: Internal and Detachable Kit
Mounting Screw Hold for Crane Microphone Stand
Anti-vibration through Multiple Rubber Materials
Adjustable RGB Lighting Base and USB High-speed Hub
COUGAR did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more about the Screamer-X microphone, please visit COUGAR.
