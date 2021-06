COUGAR Introduces Screamer-X All-Purpose Microphone

To complement modern studios and game streaming setups, the COUGAR Screamer-X packs an adjustable RGB lighting ring at the base with four RGB illumination effect options. It comes with an anti-vibration desk stand with rubber materials. It also comes with a detachable double pop filter and a mounting screw hold that supports most microphone stands and boom arms. The Screamer-X uses a USB-C connection and is supported by Mac and Windows PCs.Intuitive Tap to Mute Button IndicationEnvironmental Noise Reduction Switch3 Omni-dimensional Microphones4 Pick-up Polar Patterns: Cardioid, Shotgun, Bi-directional & Omni-directionalConvenient Lag-free MonitoringType-C Connection for Faultless TransmissionDouble Pop Filter: Internal and Detachable KitMounting Screw Hold for Crane Microphone StandAnti-vibration through Multiple Rubber MaterialsAdjustable RGB Lighting Base and USB High-speed HubCOUGAR did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more about the Screamer-X microphone, please visit COUGAR