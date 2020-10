COUGAR Introduces VM410 Gaming Headset

260g Ultra Lightweight Suspended Leatherlike Headband Design53mm Graphene Diaphragm Drivers: Pro-level Sound QualityPerfect Clarity: 9.7mm Noise Cancellation Microphone4 Pole to 3 Pole Adapter for Extra CompatibilityConvenience: Volume Control and Microphone Switch ControlReduce Crosstalk Signal TransmissionIntegrated Chamber and Frequency Enhancement DesignCOUGAR did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the COUGAR VM410 Gaming Headset at COUGARGaming.com