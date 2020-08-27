COUGAR Introduces VM410 Gaming Headset
COUGAR introduces its latest addition to its line-up of gaming headsets the COUGAR VM410. The VM410 is a wired gaming headset featuring large 53mm graphene diagram drivers that deliver powerful and immersive audio for gaming. It features an innovative metal junction that allows triple adjustments for optimal ergonomics and lightweight comfort.
The COUGAR VM410s ergonomic headband design allows the user to adjust the earcups horizontally and vertically along with headband pressing and adjustment. The multiple-axis adjustment options provide a pressure-free gaming experience. The headband is made of sturdy aluminium with metal hinges for superb durability. The COUGAR VM410 gaming headset comes with a pair of extra pads aside from a pair of leather earpads. A pair of breathable earpads are included which offers better comfort for long gaming sessions.
Key Features
260g Ultra Lightweight Suspended Leatherlike Headband Design
53mm Graphene Diaphragm Drivers: Pro-level Sound Quality
Perfect Clarity: 9.7mm Noise Cancellation Microphone
4 Pole to 3 Pole Adapter for Extra Compatibility
Convenience: Volume Control and Microphone Switch Control
Reduce Crosstalk Signal Transmission
Integrated Chamber and Frequency Enhancement Design
COUGAR did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the COUGAR VM410 Gaming Headset at COUGARGaming.com.
