COUGAR Introduces XTC ARGB Power Supply Series

COUGAR introduces its first power supply with addressable RGB lighting the COUGAR XTC ARGB Series. With the XTC ARGB, you can now have colourful RGB effects on your power supply for a beautiful underglow on your gaming chassis. It features a variety of RGB lighting modes including perfect synchronization with motherboard RGB sync technologies including ASUS Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light, GIGABYTE RGB FUSION, and ASRock Polychrome RGB Sync.
The COUGAR XTC ARGB also features 80PLUS certification delivering up to 86% efficiency of reliable power. It also comes with Active Power Factor Correction with high power conversion efficiency. Its PF Value delivers up to 99% delivering clean and reliable power. The XTC ARGB comes built with a 105°C Japanese standby capacitor for power delivery stability. The power supply also comes with a massive single +12V DC output rail delivering up to 52A, a maximum of 624W (XTC ARGB 650). The XTC ARGB Series also comes with the standard suite of protection including OCP, OPP, OVP, UVP, and SCP.
COUGAR XTC ARGB Specifications
The COUGAR XTC ARGB is available in 450W, 550W, and 650W variants. COUGAR did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the COUGAR XTC ARGB power supply series at COUGARGaming.com.