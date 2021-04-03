COUGAR Intros Archon 2 Mesh RGB Chassis

COUGAR introduces the successor of the COUGAR Archon chassis which dates back to 2013 the COUGAR Archon 2 Mesh RGB. The new model features modern touches including a tempered glass side panel and RGB lighting that supports system-wide synchronization. Optimized for airflow and designed as a high airflow chassis, the Archon 2 Mesh RGB sports a mesh front panel with three pre-installed 120mm ARGB fans to deliver superb cooling out of the box.
The COUGAR Archon 2 Mesh RGB supports motherboard form factors mini-ITX, micro-ATX, and ATX. For cooling, the chassis supports 360mm radiators at the front and 240mm radiators on top. The chassis lacks a more modern front I/O with only USB 3.0 ports, USB 2.0 port, audio ports, power button, and RGB button lacking any type-C port for modern devices. The Archon 2 Mesh RGB is available in black and white models.
RGB Lighting
The COUGAR Archon 2 Mesh RGB comes with 3 ARGB fans which users can freely control via a dedicated RGB button on the front I/O. The ARGB fans are also compatible with popular motherboard RGB sync technologies by connecting to the 5V ARGB header for system-wide lighting synchronization.
Modern Features
The COUGAR Archon 2 Mesh RGB features a full-length PSU shroud that presents a distinctive view of a divided design. The full-length PSU cover helps with cable management and improves internal airflow.
COUGAR did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the Archon 2 Mesh RGB chassis at COUGAR.