COUGAR Intros Archon 2 Mesh RGB Chassis

The COUGAR Archon 2 Mesh RGB comes with 3 ARGB fans which users can freely control via a dedicated RGB button on the front I/O. The ARGB fans are also compatible with popular motherboard RGB sync technologies by connecting to the 5V ARGB header for system-wide lighting synchronization.The COUGAR Archon 2 Mesh RGB features a full-length PSU shroud that presents a distinctive view of a divided design. The full-length PSU cover helps with cable management and improves internal airflow.COUGAR did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the Archon 2 Mesh RGB chassis at COUGAR