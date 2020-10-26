COUGAR Intros MX670 RGB and MX660 Mesh RGB-L Cases

COUGAR introduces the MX670 RGB premium mid-tower case and the MX660 Mesh RGB-L upgraded mid-tower case. The MX670 features aesthetic aluminium alloy front and top panels while the MX660 Mesh RGB-L features a mesh front panel. Both cases have a spacious interior that can accommodate up to E-ATX motherboards, high-performance components, and custom liquid cooling. Both cases come with a built-in ARGB controller which several RGB lighting effects. Both cases also support vertical graphics card mounting.
COUGAR MX670 RGB
The COUGAR MX670 RGB is a premium mid-tower case that features a sleek design and a tempered glass left panel. The front and top panels are made of aluminium alloys with an aesthetic brushed aluminium finish. The MX670 RGB comes with three pre-installed ARGB fans and RGB LED strip that delivers vibrant RGB lighting out-of-the-box. Its spacious interior offers superior expandability and support for high-performance components and liquid cooling. The COUGAR MX670 RGB is the most ideal and valuable case for PC enthusiasts and professionals.
COUGAR MX660 Mesh RGB-L
The COUGAR MX660 Mesh RGB-L is the upgraded model in the MX660 Series with its massive mesh front panel, three pre-installed ARB fans, and crystal-clear tempered glass left side panel. The ARGB fans on the MX660 Mesh RGB-L provide more vibrant RGB lighting compared to the ARGB VK120 fans on the MX660 Mesh RGB model.
COUGAR did not reveal pricing for the two cases as of this writing. To learn more, please visit the product page links below.
