COUGAR Intros MX670 RGB and MX660 Mesh RGB-L Cases

COUGAR MX670 RGB

COUGAR MX660 Mesh RGB-L

The COUGAR MX670 RGB is a premium mid-tower case that features a sleek design and a tempered glass left panel. The front and top panels are made of aluminium alloys with an aesthetic brushed aluminium finish. The MX670 RGB comes with three pre-installed ARGB fans and RGB LED strip that delivers vibrant RGB lighting out-of-the-box. Its spacious interior offers superior expandability and support for high-performance components and liquid cooling. The COUGAR MX670 RGB is the most ideal and valuable case for PC enthusiasts and professionals.The COUGAR MX660 Mesh RGB-L is the upgraded model in the MX660 Series with its massive mesh front panel, three pre-installed ARB fans, and crystal-clear tempered glass left side panel. The ARGB fans on the MX660 Mesh RGB-L provide more vibrant RGB lighting compared to the ARGB VK120 fans on the MX660 Mesh RGB model.COUGAR did not reveal pricing for the two cases as of this writing. To learn more, please visit the product page links below.