COUGAR Launches Ergonomic ARGO Gaming Chair

COUGAR, leading brand in the development of PC gaming hardware and peripherals, announces today the arrival to the world markets of an innovative Ergonomic Gaming chair, the combination of Gaming and Ergonomics to help gamers optimize their performance.
In the last five years, COUGAR has been receiving feedback from customers that expressed a wish for an improvement in the gaming chairs market, which had long been plagued by problems such as non-functional designs, poor quality, overheat and humidity from the body, pain and fatigue and more problems. In view of this, COUGAR decided to take matters into their own hands.
We love gaming, and we have worked hard for years to provide PSUs, cases, cooling and peripherals suited to gamers specific needs. We took a long, hard look at the gaming chairs market and to be honest, with few exceptions, we did not like what we saw. We knew it was time for us to do something about it.
Lio Huang Brand Director
ARGO: The Evolution of a Gaming Chair RevolutionThe COUGAR ARGO is built with a premium aluminium frame and highly breathable mesh cushion that brings lasting maximum support for the most comfortable gaming experience. The build-up of heat and humidity from the body can be a sticky dilemma. So, how to stay COOL? ARGOs highly breathable mesh design allows air, body heat and water vapor to pass through the seat and backrest to keep you fresh, cool and dry. Experience the most comfortable and weightless seat during a long-term gaming session.
Easily adjust the height, tilt, and seat sliding depth using the trigger shift wire control system. Argos headrest and armrests are also adjustable so you can easily find your most comfortable and preferred posture. The COUGAR ARGOs Dynamic lumbar Support Design can fully handle lumbar back support to ease pain and fatigue during long term gaming sessions.
Specifications
Product Name: COUGAR Argo Ergonomic Gaming Chair
Weight Capacity: 150 kg (330.7 lb)
Product Weight: 25 kg (55.11 lb)
Pricing and Availability
The COUGAR ARGO is available in two models, the COUGAR ARGO sporting COUGAR's signature black and orange colours and the COUGAR ARGO Black. The ARGO Gaming Chair will be available in the United States this June with an MSRP of US$499.99 USD. Other regions will follow shortly.
Learn more about the COUGAR ARGO Ergonomic Gaming Chair at COUGARGaming.com