COUGAR Launches Ergonomic ARGO Gaming Chair

In the last five years, COUGAR has been receiving feedback from customers that expressed a wish for an improvement in the gaming chairs market, which had long been plagued by problems such as non-functional designs, poor quality, overheat and humidity from the body, pain and fatigue and more problems. In view of this, COUGAR decided to take matters into their own hands.



We love gaming, and we have worked hard for years to provide PSUs, cases, cooling and peripherals suited to gamers specific needs. We took a long, hard look at the gaming chairs market and to be honest, with few exceptions, we did not like what we saw. We knew it was time for us to do something about it.



Lio Huang  Brand Director

ARGO: The Evolution of a Gaming Chair Revolution

Specifications

Product Name: COUGAR Argo Ergonomic Gaming Chair

Weight Capacity: 150 kg (330.7 lb)

Product Weight: 25 kg (55.11 lb)

The COUGAR ARGO is built with a premium aluminium frame and highly breathable mesh cushion that brings lasting maximum support for the most comfortable gaming experience. The build-up of heat and humidity from the body can be a sticky dilemma. So, how to stay COOL? ARGOs highly breathable mesh design allows air, body heat and water vapor to pass through the seat and backrest to keep you fresh, cool and dry. Experience the most comfortable and weightless seat during a long-term gaming session.Easily adjust the height, tilt, and seat sliding depth using the trigger shift wire control system. Argos headrest and armrests are also adjustable so you can easily find your most comfortable and preferred posture. The COUGAR ARGOs Dynamic lumbar Support Design can fully handle lumbar back support to ease pain and fatigue during long term gaming sessions.The COUGAR ARGO is available in two models, the COUGAR ARGO sporting COUGAR's signature black and orange colours and the COUGAR ARGO Black. The ARGO Gaming Chair will be available in the United States this June with an MSRP of US$499.99 USD. Other regions will follow shortly.