COUGAR Phontum S Gaming Headset Gets Pink Version

Phontum S Features

The dual-chamber system delivers a clearer distinction between bass, mid, and treble audio outputs having a larger space for pressure releases which in turn produces high-fidelity audio for gaming.This allows the large 53mm drivers to deliver audio without distortions, producing crisper and cleaner audio.New to the Phontum S gaming headset, the premium 9.7mm cardioid microphone delivers better voice recording for clearer communication thatís crucial in competitive gaming.The Phontum S comes with a pair of protein skin-friendly leather earpads ideal for gaming and a pair of breathable fabric earpads thatís lighter ideal for travels and commutes.The Cougar Phontum S Pink Edition Gaming Headset is now available at Amazon and Newegg for $64.99. Learn more about the Phontum S at the COUGAR Gaming website