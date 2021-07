COUGAR Presents DUST 2 Mini ITX Chassis

The front and back panels of the DUST 2 mini ITX chassis are anodized aluminum with a sandblasted finish. It is designed with minimalist style, which is forged with fine aluminum alloys and folding angles.The DUST 2 is the perfect small-form-factor gaming PC chassis if you want to go to LAN parties or move your gaming PC around the house. It has two comfortable and durable handles making it easy to carry.The COUGAR DUST 2 supports powerful configurations with full-sized graphics cards and ATX PSU.The DUST 2 mini ITX chassis come with excellent cooling among the SFF cases being able to house a 280mm liquid cooling radiator.The DUST 2 chassis have two separate ventilation zones to avoid thermal interference with each other. The GPU is in a separate chamber from the CPU and PSU.The DUST 2 comes with mesh side panels to bring maximum airflow. The divided layout creates two unobstructed airflow paths from side intake to top exhaust. GPU, CPU, and PSU have separate cooling solutions, which helps you to protect critical components from overheating.No pricing information as of this writing. To learn more about the DUST 2 mini ITX chassis, please visit COUGAR Gaming