COUGAR Presents DUST 2 Mini ITX Chassis

COUGAR presents the new DUST 2 mini-ITX chassis featuring a dual-chamber design with independent ventilation zones for the CPU and GPU. The COUGAR DUST 2 sports sturdy and solid aluminium panels with the side panels fastened with locking clips and two metal handles which gives the case a military-inspired style.
As for hardware support, the COUGAR DUST 2 supports graphics cards of up to 330mm in length, a standard ATX power supply, and all-in-one liquid coolers with up to 280mm radiators. The chassis comes with a PCIe x16 Gen3 riser card and a USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C port on its front panel I/O. The DUST 2 sports mesh panels on the sides, top, and bottom to provide excellent airflow. The DUST 2 mini ITX chassis is available in three colours Desert Sand, Iron Gray, and Space Silver.
Sturdy and Solid Aluminum Panels
The front and back panels of the DUST 2 mini ITX chassis are anodized aluminum with a sandblasted finish. It is designed with minimalist style, which is forged with fine aluminum alloys and folding angles.
Built-in Carry Handles
The DUST 2 is the perfect small-form-factor gaming PC chassis if you want to go to LAN parties or move your gaming PC around the house. It has two comfortable and durable handles making it easy to carry.
Supports High-Performance Gaming Components
The COUGAR DUST 2 supports powerful configurations with full-sized graphics cards and ATX PSU.
Excellent Cooling Solution
The DUST 2 mini ITX chassis come with excellent cooling among the SFF cases being able to house a 280mm liquid cooling radiator.
Independent Ventilation Zones
The DUST 2 chassis have two separate ventilation zones to avoid thermal interference with each other. The GPU is in a separate chamber from the CPU and PSU.
Separate Airflow Paths
The DUST 2 comes with mesh side panels to bring maximum airflow. The divided layout creates two unobstructed airflow paths from side intake to top exhaust. GPU, CPU, and PSU have separate cooling solutions, which helps you to protect critical components from overheating.
No pricing information as of this writing. To learn more about the DUST 2 mini ITX chassis, please visit COUGAR Gaming.