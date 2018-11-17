COUGAR Presents Explore S Gaming Chair
COUGAR introduces the new Explore S gaming chair offering a combination of comfort and durability that meets the needs of professional gamers. The COUGAR Explore S features high-density mould shaping foam, solid steel frame, metal base, reclining backrest, intricate embroidery, perforated premium PVC leather, and ergonomic armrests to provide adjustability and comfort for long gaming sessions.
Unparalleled Comfort
The COUGAR Explore S gaming chair offers extreme comfort for long gaming sessions. It is fully adjustable made with quality high-density mould shaping foam along with a unique COUGAR design. It comes with a head and lumbar pillow for added support. The gaming chair features perforated premium PVC leather that features moisture absorption and sweat discharge to keep you fresh and comfortable.
Adjustable Design
The COUGAR Explore S features multiple adjustment options allowing users to find the most comfortable seating position for every task. It has a piston lift height adjustment, continuous 155° reclining, adjustable tilting resistance, and 3D adjustable armrest.
Superb Quality and Safety
The COUGAR Explore S uses a solid steel frame that guarantees long-term durability and strong support to any user below 120KG. It features an embroidered COUGAR logo, a symbol of passion for gaming. The gaming chair sports 3 extra-large caster wheels for enhanced stability.
The COUGAR Explore S is available in standard models with Black and Orange colour and a black model with an all-black colour with COUGAR logo details in orange. Learn more about the COUGAR Explore S gaming chair at the COUGAR website.
