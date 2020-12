COUGAR Presents Explore S Gaming Chair

COUGAR Explore S Black







The COUGAR Explore S gaming chair offers extreme comfort for long gaming sessions. It is fully adjustable made with quality high-density mould shaping foam along with a unique COUGAR design. It comes with a head and lumbar pillow for added support. The gaming chair features perforated premium PVC leather that features moisture absorption and sweat discharge to keep you fresh and comfortable.The COUGAR Explore S features multiple adjustment options allowing users to find the most comfortable seating position for every task. It has a piston lift height adjustment, continuous 155 reclining, adjustable tilting resistance, and 3D adjustable armrest.The COUGAR Explore S uses a solid steel frame that guarantees long-term durability and strong support to any user below 120KG. It features an embroidered COUGAR logo, a symbol of passion for gaming. The gaming chair sports 3 extra-large caster wheels for enhanced stability.The COUGAR Explore S is available in standard models with Black and Orange colour and a black model with an all-black colour with COUGAR logo details in orange. Learn more about the COUGAR Explore S gaming chair at the COUGAR website