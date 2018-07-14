COUGAR Presents MX440-G RGB Chassis

24.11.2020


COUGAR presents the MX440-G RGB Chassis featuring COUGARs iconic sturdy and solid style. The COUGAR MX440-G RGB comes with tempered glass panels on the side and front along with three pre-installed 120mm ARGB fans in the front for superb cooling out of the box. The front tempered glass panel provides a stunning view of the cases ARGB elements while the tempered glass side panel provides a good view of the interior.



The COUGAR MX440-G RGB is a standard mid-tower chassis that supports up to ATX motherboards. It can accommodate graphics cards of up to 330mm in length. For storage, the chassis can support up to two 3.5 hard drives and up to four 2.5 drives. For cooling, the case can support up to six 120mm fans, up to a 360mm radiator in front, and up to a 240mm radiator on top. The front I/O has a power button, RGB button, HD audio, 1x USB 2.0, and 2x USB 3.0 ports.

Key Features

Strength and Sturdy: A new concept of strength and sturdy featuring bold lines and rugged structures.
Incredible RGB Lighting: The MX440-G- RGB comes with three ARGB fans with several lighting effects using the dedicated RGB button on the front I/O.
Massive Tempered Glass Side Panel: Provides interior view and highlights RGB lighting.
Wider, Compact, and Powerful: The MX440-G RGBs 215mm width allows a much larger interior space with better cooling performance and better hardware support.
Strong Cooling Performance: The MX440-G RGBs interior space supports CPU coolers of up to 170mm in height, up to six 120mm fans, a 360mm watercooling radiator in front, and high-end cooling components.

Learn more about the COUGAR MX440-G RGB chassis at the COUGAR website.

