COUGAR Presents MX440-G RGB Chassis

COUGAR presents the MX440-G RGB Chassis featuring COUGARs iconic sturdy and solid style. The COUGAR MX440-G RGB comes with tempered glass panels on the side and front along with three pre-installed 120mm ARGB fans in the front for superb cooling out of the box. The front tempered glass panel provides a stunning view of the cases ARGB elements while the tempered glass side panel provides a good view of the interior.
The COUGAR MX440-G RGB is a standard mid-tower chassis that supports up to ATX motherboards. It can accommodate graphics cards of up to 330mm in length. For storage, the chassis can support up to two 3.5 hard drives and up to four 2.5 drives. For cooling, the case can support up to six 120mm fans, up to a 360mm radiator in front, and up to a 240mm radiator on top. The front I/O has a power button, RGB button, HD audio, 1x USB 2.0, and 2x USB 3.0 ports.
Key FeaturesStrength and Sturdy: A new concept of strength and sturdy featuring bold lines and rugged structures.
Incredible RGB Lighting: The MX440-G- RGB comes with three ARGB fans with several lighting effects using the dedicated RGB button on the front I/O.
Massive Tempered Glass Side Panel: Provides interior view and highlights RGB lighting.
Wider, Compact, and Powerful: The MX440-G RGBs 215mm width allows a much larger interior space with better cooling performance and better hardware support.
Strong Cooling Performance: The MX440-G RGBs interior space supports CPU coolers of up to 170mm in height, up to six 120mm fans, a 360mm watercooling radiator in front, and high-end cooling components.
Learn more about the COUGAR MX440-G RGB chassis at the COUGAR website.