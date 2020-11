COUGAR Presents MX440-G RGB Chassis

Key Features

The COUGAR MX440-G RGB is a standard mid-tower chassis that supports up to ATX motherboards. It can accommodate graphics cards of up to 330mm in length. For storage, the chassis can support up to two 3.5” hard drives and up to four 2.5” drives. For cooling, the case can support up to six 120mm fans, up to a 360mm radiator in front, and up to a 240mm radiator on top. The front I/O has a power button, RGB button, HD audio, 1x USB 2.0, and 2x USB 3.0 ports.: A new concept of strength and sturdy featuring bold lines and rugged structures.: The MX440-G- RGB comes with three ARGB fans with several lighting effects using the dedicated RGB button on the front I/O.: Provides interior view and highlights RGB lighting.: The MX440-G RGB’s 215mm width allows a much larger interior space with better cooling performance and better hardware support.: The MX440-G RGB’s interior space supports CPU coolers of up to 170mm in height, up to six 120mm fans, a 360mm watercooling radiator in front, and high-end cooling components.Learn more about the COUGAR MX440-G RGB chassis at the COUGAR website