COUGAR Presents Outrider S Gaming Chair

COUGAR presents the new Outrider S premium gaming chair fitting with premium PVC leather, high-density foam cushions, and a unique honeycomb pattern. The COUGAR Outsider S is a mid-size gaming chair, designed for posture-perfect gaming. The Outrider S features continuous 180° reclining, piston lift height adjustment, and adjustable tilting resistance. The gaming chair is designed to support up to 120 kilograms.
Unparalleled ComfortCOUGAR Outrider S brings you the comfort you need to thoroughly enjoy long gaming sessions. Fully adjustable and made of first quality materials, this gaming chair also features the unique COUGAR design that has become a sign of the passion for gaming.
Superb Quality and SafetyThe Outrider S uses a full steel frame, not only guaranteeing long-term durability but also providing strong support for your body. It uses a Class 4 gas lift cylinder that guarantees safety and reliability along with smooth operation and good sliding resistance. The Outrider S is fitted with 3-inch caster wheels for enhanced stability.
The COUGAR Outrider S gaming chair is available in three models the Outrider S, Outrider S Black, and Outrider S Royal.
COUGAR did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the COUGAR Outrider S gaming chair at COUGAR.