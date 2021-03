COUGAR Presents Outrider S Gaming Chair

Unparalleled Comfort

Superb Quality and Safety

COUGAR Outrider S Gaming Chair Dimensions



COUGAR Outrider S brings you the comfort you need to thoroughly enjoy long gaming sessions. Fully adjustable and made of first quality materials, this gaming chair also features the unique COUGAR design that has become a sign of the passion for gaming.The Outrider S uses a full steel frame, not only guaranteeing long-term durability but also providing strong support for your body. It uses a Class 4 gas lift cylinder that guarantees safety and reliability along with smooth operation and good sliding resistance. The Outrider S is fitted with 3-inch caster wheels for enhanced stability.The COUGAR Outrider S gaming chair is available in three models the Outrider S, Outrider S Black, and Outrider S Royal.COUGAR did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the COUGAR Outrider S gaming chair at COUGAR