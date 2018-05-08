COUGAR Presents VANTAR AX Slim Scissor Gaming Keyboard

COUGAR VANTAR AX Features

VANTAR AX Specifications

Switch Type: Scissor

Anti-Ghosting Keys: 19-Key Rollover

Dimensions (LxWxH): 445 X 127 X 15 (mm)

RGB Lighting Effects: Eight modes

Cable Length: 1.6m

Weight: 626 grams

System Requirements: Windows 10

Keyboard Layouts: US, DE, UK, FR, Others