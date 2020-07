COUGAR Presents VANTAR AX Slim Scissor Gaming Keyboard

COUGAR VANTAR AX Features

VANTAR AX Specifications

Switch Type: Scissor

Anti-Ghosting Keys: 19-Key Rollover

Dimensions (LxWxH): 445 X 127 X 15 (mm)

RGB Lighting Effects: Eight modes

Cable Length: 1.6m

Weight: 626 grams

System Requirements: Windows 10

Keyboard Layouts: US, DE, UK, FR, Others

VANTAR AX’s frame is made of CNC solid aluminium alloy with a sandblasted surface treatment to give it texture and a great feel.To create an ultra-slim gaming keyboard, the VANTAR AX uses scissor switches and flat keycaps to keep it slim without compromising typing experience.With two-level height adjustment, players can easily adjust the height to fit their preferences. The keyboard’s 15mm height offers a clean and simple setup that’s comfortable even without a wrist rest.The VANTAR AX uses full-area translucent keycaps that complement the RGB lighting for a distinctive visual experience.The VANTAR AX is equipped with anti-ghost technology bringing players accurate responses in multi-key commands at the same time.No information regarding pricing and availability as of this writing. Learn more about the VANTAR AX Scissor Gaming Keyboard at COUGARGaming.com