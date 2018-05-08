COUGAR Presents VANTAR AX Slim Scissor Gaming Keyboard

COUGAR presents the VANTAR AX gaming keyboard featuring a durable aluminium frame and slick scissor switches to create an ultra-slim keyboard. The COUGAR VANTAR AX is just 50% thick of the average gaming keyboard standing at just 15mm in height. The scissor switches offer a superb response thats great for typing and gaming. It sports a sophisticated CNC unibody aluminium frame with a sandblasted surface that gives off unique illumination from the RGB-lit keys. The VANTAR AX also uses translucent flat keycaps that complement the keyboards RGB lighting. Designed for gaming, the keyboard comes with anti-ghosting technology to ensure every key pressed is registered.
COUGAR VANTAR AX FeaturesCNC Unibody Aluminium Frame
VANTAR AXs frame is made of CNC solid aluminium alloy with a sandblasted surface treatment to give it texture and a great feel.
Flat Caps with Scissor-Switch
To create an ultra-slim gaming keyboard, the VANTAR AX uses scissor switches and flat keycaps to keep it slim without compromising typing experience.
Ultra-Slim Thickness
With two-level height adjustment, players can easily adjust the height to fit their preferences. The keyboards 15mm height offers a clean and simple setup thats comfortable even without a wrist rest.
Translucent Keycaps
The VANTAR AX uses full-area translucent keycaps that complement the RGB lighting for a distinctive visual experience.
Anti-Ghosting Technology
The VANTAR AX is equipped with anti-ghost technology bringing players accurate responses in multi-key commands at the same time.
VANTAR AX Specifications
Switch Type: Scissor
Anti-Ghosting Keys: 19-Key Rollover
Dimensions (LxWxH): 445 X 127 X 15 (mm)
RGB Lighting Effects: Eight modes
Cable Length: 1.6m
Weight: 626 grams
System Requirements: Windows 10
Keyboard Layouts: US, DE, UK, FR, Others
No information regarding pricing and availability as of this writing. Learn more about the VANTAR AX Scissor Gaming Keyboard at COUGARGaming.com.