COUGAR Releases Immersa Essential Gaming Headset

COUGAR Immersa Essential Features

The Immersa Essential gaming headset uses 40mm drivers to deliver high-quality stereo audio and it's 9.7mm noise-canceling microphones ensure quality voice recording for communication. The microphone boom is 160mm long and comes with an anti-pop cover for noise reduction. The gaming headset is also equipped with true fidelity cables with shielding and insulation that reduces the crosstalk signal. This improves sound transmission with reduced disturbances making voice recording clearer.260g Ultra–Lightweight Suspended Leatherlike Headband Design40mm Drivers with High-quality Stereo Sound9.7mm Noise Cancellation Microphone with Perfect ClarityIn-line Volume Control and Microphone Switch Control4-Pole to 3-Pole Adapter for Extra CompatibilityReduce Crosstalk Signal TransmissionCOUGAR did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the IMMERSA ESSENTIAL gaming headsets at COUGAR