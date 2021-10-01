COUGAR Terminator Gaming Chair with Advanced Ergonomics and Lumbar Support

COUGAR introduces the Terminator gaming chair, the brands latest gaming chair featuring unique mechanical aesthetics and advanced ergonomics. The COUGAR Terminator is unlike most gaming chairs in the market today with its optimized lumbar support design that provides excellent support for the natural curve of the spine. The COUGAR Terminator gaming chair uses Hyper-Dura Leatherette which is 12X more durable compared to regular leatherette material. The gaming chair has a weight capacity of 135kgs.
The COUGAR Terminators unique central keel design and fine-tuned backrest provide a perfect bind to the natural curve of the spine. The Terminators structure includes adequate support for your lower back. The gaming chair has a ventilated backrest design to keep you cool and fresh during long gaming sessions.
The COUGAR Terminator gaming chairs industrial-grade fiber reinforced plastic (PAFRP) backrest along with high density embraced foam design, is not only strong, durable but also supports your movements flexibility and comfortability. It also features premium Hyper-Dura leatherette thats tougher than regular leatherette.
The COUGAR Terminator has a fully customizable and adjustable design. Easily adjustable headrest, backrest recline, and height. The metallic 4D armrests are also adjustable for height, width, depth, and swing, Find your most comfortable and perfect posture with ease.
For the ultimate stability and durability, the COUGAR Terminator sports an extra-large aluminium wheelbase thats 29.6-inch in diameter with extra-large 3-inch casters.
COUGAR did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more about the COUGAR Terminator gaming chair, please visit the COUGAR website.