COUGAR Unveils CFV235 Series with Central Floating Ventilation

The COUGAR CFV235 establishes the core identity of the series, emphasising airflow efficiency within a compact design. Featuring the CFV architecture and full panoramic glass, it combines architectural cooling improvements with broad visibility for clean and elegant builds.Building on the COUGAR CFV235, the CFV235 Vision introduces an integrated 9.16-inch IPS TFT LCD panel with 1920×462 resolution at 60Hz, providing real-time system monitoring and customizable visuals. Combined with the CFV architecture, it offers both enhanced cooling and visual immersion.The CFV235 Mesh shifts focus toward maximum intake airflow. Its 3-in-1 front panel module integrates mesh, dual 160mm ARGB PWM fans, and a dust filter into a single pre-assembled unit, simplifying installation and maintenance. This makes it an ideal choice for performance-oriented builds where cooling takes priority.The CFV235 Mesh Vision merges the strengths the CFV235 Mesh and CFV235 Vision. It features the same front mesh and dual ARGB PWM fans of the Mesh variant, while also adding the 9.16-inch IPS TFT LCD panel for live system data and visual customisation. This combination allows builders to balance advanced airflow with immersive monitoring. Central Floating Ventilation free-floating separation provides a unique visual identity and airflow advantage across 270° of access Available in black and white variants across all four models True floating void improves thermal efficiency with compact system layouts Aurora RGB lighting strip adds illumination to the central free-floating space Select models (Vision and Mesh Vision) include a 9.16-inch IPS TFT LCD panel with 1920×462 resolution at 60Hz for real-time system monitoring and customizable visuals Select models (Mesh and Mesh Vision) feature a 3-in-1 front panel module with mesh, dual 160mm ARGB PWM fans, and a dust filter for improved cooling and easier maintenance COUGAR Unity 240 reverse-blade PWM fans preinstalled on the motherboard side (CFV235 and CFV235 Vision) Supports GPUs up to 430mm (CFV235/CFV235 Vision) or 400mm (CFV235 Mesh/CFV235 Mesh Vision) Compatible with Reverse Connector / Mini ITX / Micro ATX / ATX / CEB motherboards Front I/O includes USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C (20 Gbps) x1, USB 3.0 Type-A x2, and a 4-pole headset audio jack Storage support for 2 x 3.5 HDDs and 2+2 2.5 SSDs (converted from 3.5 bays)The COUGAR CFV235 Series combines architectural airflow design, modern lighting accents, and customizable visual elements, offering a range of configurations tailored to different performance and aesthetic needs.COUGAR has not yet announced pricing or availability for the CFV235 Series. To learn more, visit the product page links below: