CPU Architect Jim Keller Parts Ways With Intel

- Sundari Mitra, the former CEO and founder of NetSpeed Systems and the current leader of Intels Configurable Intellectual Property and Chassis Group, will lead a newly created IP Engineering Group focused on developing best-in-class IP.

- Gene Scuteri, an accomplished engineering leader in the semiconductor industry, will head the Xeon and Networking Engineering Group.

- Daaman Hejmadi will return to leading the Client Engineering Group focused on system-on-chip (SoC) execution and designing next-generation client, device and chipset products. Hejmadi has over two decades of experience leading teams delivering advanced SoCs both inside and outside of Intel.

- Navid Shahriari, an experienced Intel leader, will continue to lead the Manufacturing and Product Engineering Group, which is focused on delivering comprehensive pre-production test suites and component debug capabilities to enable high-quality, high-volume manufacturing.

- Intel congratulates Sundari, Gene, Daaman and Navid as we begin the next phase of our world-class engineering organization and look forward to executing on our exciting roadmap of products.

Intel has a vastly experienced team of technical leaders within its Technology, Systems Architecture and Client Group (TSCG) under the leadership of Dr. Venkata (Murthy) Renduchintala, group president of TSCG and chief engineering officer. As part of this transition, the following leadership changes will be made, effective immediately:---Jim Keller joined Intel in 2018 after completing work at AMD and a brief tenure at Tesla. He was the chief architect behind Zen, the highly successful CPU architecture which righted the ship at AMD and now has a progression roadmap deep into 2022, and was believed to be undertaking a fresh look at Intel's now ageing x86 Core architecture. The manner of his departure is atypical for an engineer that has built his career on seeing design projects through to their conclusion, if not into production.Intel are a organisation steeped in talent, but Keller's apparently unplanned departure will come as a blow to a team newly struggling against a resurgent competitor amidst highly strained economic times.