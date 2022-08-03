Creative Artisan Edition: Where Sound Meets Inspirational Brushstrokes

Creative Technology is excited to unveil the Creative Artisan Edition, an inspiring initiative aimed at empowering the creative community through collaborations with talented local artists from around the world. Handpicked products from Creative will be reimagined and elevated into exclusive art pieces, serving as a canvas for artists to convey their unique visions. With this initiative, Creative is looking to not only showcase the talents of local artists but also provide them with a platform to shine. By merging technology and art, Creative is opening new avenues for creativity and celebrating the diversity of artistic expression.
The launch of the Creative Artisan Edition marks the beginning of a series of partnerships with talented artists worldwide, and Creative is thrilled to kickstart this journey with Lester Lim, a Singapore-based artist and a true creative maven. Lester Lim's transition from a movie poster apprentice to a dynamic artist speaks volumes about his talent and dedication. Among his captivating works, JELILO stands out as a masterpiece, drawing inspiration from the elegance of the jellyfish. More notably, the anti-bully story behind JELILO sends out a powerful message that people can be bigger than their fears. This narrative behind the art holds profound significance and has the power to resonate with people universally.
By merging Lester's artistic vision with the top-selling Creative Pebble V3 desktop speakers, Creative looks to reimagine technology as an art form, which not only elevates the product but also highlights the immense talent that resides within the local creative community.
In essence, the Creative Artisan Edition stands as a testament to the unwavering commitment to empower the creative community. By continuing to foster more meaningful artist partnerships, Creative aims to transform everyday technology into limited-edition art pieces that will remain exclusive and not be restocked once sold out.
Pricing and Availability
Creative Pebble V3 Artisan Edition is priced at £54.99 and is available at uk.Creative.com.