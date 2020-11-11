Creative Introduces Sound Blaster Audigy FX V2 Sound Cards

Creative announces the release of the Sound Blaster Audigy FX V2 sound cards, the successor of the best-selling Sound Blaster Audigy Fx sound card. The all-new sound card features improvements in audio quality (including an upgrade option via a daughterboard) and the versatile SmartComms Kit for seamless online calls. The Sound Blaster Audigy Fx V2 is an ideal cost-effective audio upgrade option for PCs.
Hear the Sound Blaster Difference
The Sound Blaster Audigy Fx V2 is powered by the heralded Sound Blaster Acoustic Engine technology that delivers high-quality, 5.1 cinematic surround sound, 24Bit 192khz high-resolution audio. Coupled with its high-fidelity DAC which is capable of up to 120dB dynamic range, this sound card offers pure ear candy for users looking to improve their motherboard audio for movies, gaming, and music. Scout Mode, a Sound Blaster staple, enhances in-game audio cues so that users get a ear-start' in nailing down opponent locations while in battle.
This sound card supports 5.1 discrete channels on speakers, as well as 5.1 virtual surround on headphones (up to 600 ohms). For users who want even more, the Sound Blaster Audigy Fx V2 DBPro daughterboard is available separately as an upgrade option - users get to enjoy full 7.1 surround sound, DSD256 high-quality playback, and an optical-out port for even more connectivity.
With a half-height and compact form factor, the Sound Blaster Audigy Fx V2 is 16% smaller than the preceding model. It also comes with interchangeable full-height and half-height brackets in the box; making it easier than ever to fit a sound card into a PC.
The Smarter Way to Communicate
The Sound Blaster Audigy Fx V2 performs beyond a typical sound card; the SmartComms Kit is a suite of smart communication features to help simplify the way users communicate during conference calls and online chats. With features such as VoiceDetect, NoiseClean-in, and NoiseClean-out, users can skip the unnecessary fiddling of microphone controls and ensure constant clarity while talking to others without the disturbance of annoying background noises.
Pricing and Availability
Sound Blaster Audigy Fx V2 is priced at £49.99; Sound Blaster Audigy Fx V2 DBPro is priced at £16.99 and both are now available at Creative.com.