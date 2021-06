Creative Introduces Sound Blaster X4 All-Rounder External Sound Card

The Sound Blaster X4 comes with a new SmartComms Kit for Windows offering auto-mute and two-way noise cancellation designed to give gamers easy audio control. The X4 also has an optical-in port for greater compatibility. It can support 2.1, 5.1, and even 7.1 speaker systems with outstanding clarity. The Sound Blaster X4 is compatible with multiple platforms including PC, Mac, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.Multi-channel support up to 7.1 discrete for multi-channel speakers and up to 7.1 virtual for headphones.Surround Sound Technologies: Super X-Fi Headphone Holography, Surround Virtualization, Dolby Digital LiveSmartComms Kit with auto-mute and two-way noise cancellationCrystalVoice for clear recordings and in-game communicationsAudio Quality: 114 dB, 24-bit / 192 kHzSuper X-Fi recreates the soundstage of a premium multi-speaker surround system in headphones and personalizes it for a natural listening experience. Users will be able to enjoy a transformative audio experience that offers greater surround envelopment, depth, immersion, and spatialization effects - like in a real cinema, a gaming battlefield, or a concert hall.The Sound Blaster X4 External USB DAC and Amp Sound Card is now available at Creative.com for 134.99 MSRP