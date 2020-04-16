Press Release
Creative announces the launch of the Sound Blaster X4 external USB DAC and amplifier sound card, the upgraded successor of the Sound Blaster X3. The Sound Blaster X4 sports new smart features and better connectivity. Its DAC features both discrete and virtual surround sound powered by Super X-Fi headphone holography and Dolby Digital Live.
The Sound Blaster X4 comes with a new SmartComms Kit for Windows offering auto-mute and two-way noise cancellation designed to give gamers easy audio control. The X4 also has an optical-in port for greater compatibility. It can support 2.1, 5.1, and even 7.1 speaker systems with outstanding clarity. The Sound Blaster X4 is compatible with multiple platforms including PC, Mac, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.
Key Features
Multi-channel support up to 7.1 discrete for multi-channel speakers and up to 7.1 virtual for headphones.
Surround Sound Technologies: Super X-Fi Headphone Holography, Surround Virtualization, Dolby Digital Live
SmartComms Kit with auto-mute and two-way noise cancellation
CrystalVoice for clear recordings and in-game communications
Audio Quality: 114 dB, 24-bit / 192 kHz
Immersive Audio Powered by Super X-Fi
Super X-Fi recreates the soundstage of a premium multi-speaker surround system in headphones and personalizes it for a natural listening experience. Users will be able to enjoy a transformative audio experience that offers greater surround envelopment, depth, immersion, and spatialization effects - like in a real cinema, a gaming battlefield, or a concert hall.
Pricing and Availability
The Sound Blaster X4 External USB DAC and Amp Sound Card is now available at Creative.com for £134.99 MSRP
Creative Introduces Sound Blaster X4 All-Rounder External Sound Card
Comments
Related Stories
Recent Stories
« EK Presents Active Backplate for GeForce RTX 3090 Founder Edition · Creative Introduces Sound Blaster X4 All-Rounder External Sound Card