Creative Launches Sound Blaster Audigy FX Pro

Creative Technology has announced the Sound Blaster Audigy FX Pro, the latest addition to the Audigy FX series of internal sound cards. Designed for PC builders and desktop users looking to upgrade from standard onboard audio, the new model delivers high-resolution playback, discrete 7.1 surround sound, and a built-in headphone amplifier.
The sound card also introduces the new Creative Nexus companion application, offering a unified dashboard for audio customization, playback control, and sound optimization.
A CLEAR UPGRADE FOR MODERN DESKTOP AUDIO
The Sound Blaster Audigy FX Pro is designed as a straightforward internal upgrade for users seeking improved audio clarity, stronger headphone performance, and enhanced surround sound compared to motherboard-integrated audio solutions.
Supporting playback up to 32-bit / 384 kHz with up to 120 dB signal-to-noise ratio, the card delivers high-resolution audio alongside discrete 7.1-channel surround output. The integrated headphone amplifier is designed to drive more demanding headphones, improving overall detail and listening control across music, movies, and gaming.
BUILT FOR PC BUILDERS AND DESKTOP USERS
The Sound Blaster Audigy FX Pro is designed for both new system builds and upgrades to existing desktop PCs. Its compact PCIe form factor allows users to improve system audio without relying on external DACs or additional desktop hardware.
By combining upgraded hardware capabilities with new software features, Creative positions the Audigy FX Pro as a modern internal solution for everyday desktop audio.
PROVEN SOUND BLASTER PERFORMANCE
Built on Creative's long-running Sound Blaster platform, the Sound Blaster Audigy FX Pro supports playback up to 32-bit / 384 kHz and delivers up to 120 dB SNR. The card also supports discrete 7.1 surround sound for multi-channel audio playback.
The integrated headphone amplifier provides additional output power for higher-impedance headphones, helping deliver clearer audio reproduction and improved dynamic range compared to typical onboard audio implementations.
CREATIVE NEXUS APP: THE UNIFIED DASHBOARD FOR PC AUDIO
The Sound Blaster Audigy FX Pro debuts Creative Nexus, a new companion application designed to simplify audio management and customization. The software provides a centralized interface for playback settings, audio enhancements, and system controls.
Users can access Auto EQ for quick sound optimization, configure Sound Blaster Acoustic Engine enhancements, and adjust playback settings through a single dashboard.
Key Highlights
Latest addition to the Audigy FX series
Designed as an upgrade over standard onboard audio
Supports high-resolution playback up to 32-bit / 384 kHz
Delivers up to 120 dB SNR
Discrete 7.1 surround sound support
Built-in headphone amplifier for improved headphone performance
First Creative product to feature the Creative Nexus app
Availability
The Sound Blaster Audigy FX Pro is priced at £59.99 and is available now via Creative's official website. Regional retail availability may vary.