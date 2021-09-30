Creative Launches Stage Air V2 Soundbar and BT-W4 Bluetooth Audio Transmitter

Creative Technology today launched the Creative Stage Air V2 under-monitor soundbar and the Creative BT-W4 Bluetooth audio transmitter. The Creative BT-W4 combines seamless connectivity and high-resolution audio for a superior wireless experience.
Creative Stage Air V2
Revamped inside-out from its popular predecessor (Stage Air), the Creative Stage Air V2 sports a new look while retaining a slim and compact profile. It delivers fuller-sounding audio with significantly better bass, thanks to its new dual full-range racetrack drivers and an oversized passive radiator.
The Creative Stage Air V2 soundbar has a comprehensive connectivity profile for compatible devices which include PC, Mac, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices). It uses a 3.5mm port for analog connectivity as well as wireless connectivity via Bluetooth 5.3 with six hours of playback on a single charge.
Creative BT-W4
Featuring the latest aptX Adaptive codec, the Creative BT-W4 is able to monitor connection quality, and type of content and optimally adapts the bitrate for the user's RF environment efficiently. It also offers high-resolution 24-bit audio streamed at 48 kHz, and along with the reliability of the connection assured with Bluetooth 5.2.
The Creative BT-W4 allows switches between up to four devices at a push of a button. An Analog plug-in microphone is included and is best used with gaming consoles. Completing the voice chat support is the Hands-Free Profile mode, easily activated when connected to a wireless headset. The Creative BT-W4 also supports the Creative app to tweak Equalizer and the Sound Blasters Acoustic Engine.
The Creative BT-W4 is compatible with PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5.
Pricing and Availability
Creative Stage Air V2 soundbar is priced at £49 and is available at the Creative online store. The Creative BT-W4 Bluetooth Audio Transmitter is also priced at £49, available at the Creative online store.