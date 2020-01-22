Creative Launches SXFI GAMER Flagship Gaming Headset

Gaming Sounds Real Like Never Before

Look, Feel and Talk like a Pro Gamer

Gaming has always been entrenched in our DNA, since the earliest days of Sound Blaster more than 30 years ago.



After we successfully created Super X-Fi, which critics have hailed as the holy grail of headphone technology, we did not rest on our laurels. We went ahead and spent a great deal of effort and resources to further improve Super X-Fi, especially targeting the gaming sector. The BATTLE Mode is here, and together with the CommanderMic and other features, the SXFI GAMER truly embodies the culmination of our very best technologies in a gaming headset.



At the same time, the SXFI GAMER allows you to communicate with others as if they were in front of you, and also they would be able to hear you clearly. Hence it would be a great tool to Work-Learn-Play from home with. - Sim Wong Hoo, Creative CEO