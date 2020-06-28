Creative Live! Mic M3 USB Microphone for Professional Gamers and Streamers

Creative Technology announces the release of the Creative Live! Mic M3 USB microphone for professional content creators ideal for streaming, gaming, and conferencing. The Creative Live! Mic M3 features Cardioid and Omni microphone polar patterns, studio-grade recording, and real-time microphone monitoring. Compatible with Windows and Mac, the Creative Live! M3 is the perfect all-around audio recording solution for modern content creators.
The Creative Live! Mic M3 microphone comes with two 14mm condenser capsules for dual polar pattern types Cardioid and Omni. Users can select either pattern via the control knob making the microphone versatile and ideal for multiple applications.
With the Cardioid pattern, it is most suitable for single-person recordings, like streaming a gameplay, as it is a front-focused mode and is best used to capture sounds made directly in front of the mic. On the other hand, the Omni pattern is an all-angle mode that works better to capture sounds equally from all directions and is great for use with groups, like a podcast recording with two or three hosts.
The Creative Live! Mic M3 comes with a dedicated mute button and real-time monitoring. It also comes with a built-in headphones port and comes bundled with a couple of accessories including a pop filter and an adjustable table stand.
Pricing and Availability
The Creative Live! Mic M3 USB microphone is now available at Creative.com for £54.99. Also available in the United States on Amazon for $69.99