Creative Presents Sound Blaster X1 USB DAC and Headphone Amplifier

Creative Technology today launches the Sound Blaster X1 - the ultimate USB DAC and headphone amplifier which offers the heralded Sound Blaster Acoustic Engine technology together with the multiple award-winning Super X-Fi Headphone Holography. The Sound Blaster X1 is as small as a finger, it serves up a huge treat of multi-channel, high-resolution, and immersive audio, with authentic reproductions down to the last detail, powered by a high-end 128dB AKM4377 32-bit DAC and Ti/Burr-Brown INA1620 dual audio operational amplifier.
Sound Blaster X1 is best used with PC and Mac, and with the Creative desktop app, users gain access to the Sound Blaster Acoustic Engine, where they can tap on the full suite of sound processing technologies to enhance their experiences for both work and play.
With Sound Blaster Surround Virtualization, users get to enjoy a phenomenal mesh of depth and range in audio immersion across movies, music, and games. CrystalVoice technology caters to a host of smart adjustments during conference calls with features like SmartVolume and Acoustic Echo Cancellation; there is also SmartComms Kit which helps to reduce background noise effectively and auto-mute users when they are not speaking. There are professionally-tuned audio and game presets to further please gamers; Scout Mode detects subtle audio cues and makes them obvious to keep gamers one step ahead of their competitors all the time.
Users also get to enjoy Super X-Fi headphone holography, an acknowledged game changer that redefines headphone listening by recreating the soundstage of a premium multi-speaker system for an expansive experience. Furthermore, ear-mapping via the SXFI app tailors to users' ears and helps them immerse in all their audio, especially movies and games, in the most natural way.
Sound Blaster X1 is quite simply a compelling audio solution that is impossible to ignore for discerning users.
Pricing and Availability
The Creative Sound Blaster X1 USB DAC and headphone amplifier is priced at US$69.99 and is available at the Creative online store.