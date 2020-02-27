Creative Refresh the Stage Soundbar to V2

Creative Technology's Stage Soundbar series was enthusiastically received on its 2018 launch thanks in no small part to a compact design and exceptional cost effectiveness, and swiftly made a name for itself in the entry-level to mid-range segments through both standard and low-cost Air variants. Today the series is getting a new addition with the introduction of Creative's [url=creative.com/stagev2]Stage V2[/url], an upgraded successor to the 2.1 standard model with broader feature set and more bang for your buck.
The Stage V2 packs in more audio technologies and a wider soundstage, made possible in part by enlarging the system dimensions rather than sticking with the original's compact frame. Larger back panel dimensions mean the opportunity for wide connectivity options, and the Stage V2 doesn't disappoint; but we're getting ahead of ourselves.
Fitted with two custom-tuned mid-range drivers along with a discrete 40W subwoofer, the Creative Stage V2 can fill the living room with rich audio and impactful bass that develops a more immersive experience. However this model's biggest claim to fame is the introduction of Clear Dialog and Surround audio technologies, inherited from Creative's Sound Blaster division:
Clear Dialog extracts vocal sound and spoken dialog, enhancing and amplifying them to make each syllable more clear without compromising on other ambient effects.
Surround, powered by Sound Blaster, delivers a wider soundstage than is typical of 2.1 setups to enhance spatial information. It can be applied to any source, including streamed video from Netflix, Amazon Prime, Youtube et al.
Surround, powered by Sound Blaster, delivers a wider soundstage than is typical of 2.1 setups to enhance spatial information. It can be applied to any source, including streamed video from Netflix, Amazon Prime, Youtube et al.
The soundbar can be connected to a whole host of set-top devices including modern gaming consoles, as well as mobile phones and the humble PC. TV ARC, optical, 3.5mm AUX and Bluetooth 5.0 are all core options, plus audio can also be streamed from USB devices. Space-conscious users with a very specific arrangement of cabinet units may also be pleased to know that the soundbar supports wall mounting with 560mm spacing.
Technical Specifications
Dimensions:- Soundbar: 78 x 680 x 100 mm, Subwoofer: 423 x 116 x 250 mm
Cable Length:
- USB-C to USB-A Cable: 1.2m
- 3.5 mm AUX-in Cable: 1.2m (47 inches)
- Power Cable: 1.5m (59 inches)
Weight:- Soundbar: 2.0 kg (4.4 lbs), Subwoofer: 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs)
Power Output:- Main unit: 2 x 20 W, Subwoofer: 1 x 40W, Total System Power: Up to 80W RMS, Peak Power 160W
Drivers:- Dual 2.25" Soundbar Speaker Driver, 5.25" Subwoofer Speaker Driver
Frequency Response:- 5520,000 Hz
System Configuration:- 2.1 system
Signal-to-Noise Ratio (SNR):- >= 75 dB
Bluetooth Operating Frequency:- 24022480 MHz
Operating Range for Bluetooth Devices:- Up to 10 meters / 33 ft, (Measured in open space. Walls and structures may affect range of device.)
Bluetooth® Version:- Bluetooth 5.0
Bluetooth Profile
- AVRCP (Bluetooth Remote Control), A2DP (Wireless Stereo Bluetooth)*
Supported Codecs:- SBC
Connector Type:- Bluetooth, AUX-in, Optical-in, USB-C
Color:- Black
Remote Control:- Infrared
Other Features:- Supports Optical input and TV (ARC) input, 3.5 mm integrated AUX-in for other audio devices
Nonetheless, while it certainly incorporates a number of advances over the original, there is one major trade-off: the Creative Stage V2 launches at an MSRP of £99.99, higher but still below that all important £100 ceiling. The improvements are significant, but it remains to be seen just how well this new model fits within the wider consumer audio landscape.
It will be available soon from https://uk.creative.com/, and you can find out more at creative.com/stagev2.