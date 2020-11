Creative Refresh the Stage Soundbar to V2

Clear Dialog extracts vocal sound and spoken dialog, enhancing and amplifying them to make each syllable more clear without compromising on other ambient effects.



Surround, powered by Sound Blaster, delivers a wider soundstage than is typical of 2.1 setups to enhance spatial information. It can be applied to any source, including streamed video from Netflix, Amazon Prime, Youtube et al.



And of course the Stage V2 arrives with a compact IR remote control

Dimensions:- Soundbar: 78 x 680 x 100 mm, Subwoofer: 423 x 116 x 250 mm



Cable Length:

- USB-C to USB-A Cable: 1.2m

- 3.5 mm AUX-in Cable: 1.2m (47 inches)

- Power Cable: 1.5m (59 inches)



Weight:- Soundbar: 2.0 kg (4.4 lbs), Subwoofer: 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs)



Power Output:- Main unit: 2 x 20 W, Subwoofer: 1 x 40W, Total System Power: Up to 80W RMS, Peak Power 160W



Drivers:- Dual 2.25" Soundbar Speaker Driver, 5.25" Subwoofer Speaker Driver



Frequency Response:- 55–20,000 Hz



System Configuration:- 2.1 system



Signal-to-Noise Ratio (SNR):- >= 75 dB



Bluetooth Operating Frequency:- 2402–2480 MHz



Operating Range for Bluetooth Devices:- Up to 10 meters / 33 ft, (Measured in open space. Walls and structures may affect range of device.)



Bluetooth® Version:- Bluetooth 5.0



Bluetooth Profile

- AVRCP (Bluetooth Remote Control), A2DP (Wireless Stereo Bluetooth)*



Supported Codecs:- SBC



Connector Type:- Bluetooth, AUX-in, Optical-in, USB-C



Color:- Black



Remote Control:- Infrared



Other Features:- Supports Optical input and TV (ARC) input, 3.5 mm integrated AUX-in for other audio devices

The Stage V2 packs in more audio technologies and a wider soundstage, made possible in part by enlarging the system dimensions rather than sticking with the original's compact frame. Larger back panel dimensions mean the opportunity for wide connectivity options, and the Stage V2 doesn't disappoint; but we're getting ahead of ourselves.Fitted with two custom-tuned mid-range drivers along with a discrete 40W subwoofer, the Creative Stage V2 can fill the living room with rich audio and impactful bass that develops a more immersive experience. However this model's biggest claim to fame is the introduction of Clear Dialog and Surround audio technologies, inherited from Creative's Sound Blaster division:The soundbar can be connected to a whole host of set-top devices including modern gaming consoles, as well as mobile phones and the humble PC. TV ARC, optical, 3.5mm AUX and Bluetooth 5.0 are all core options, plus audio can also be streamed from USB devices. Space-conscious users with a very specific arrangement of cabinet units may also be pleased to know that the soundbar supports wall mounting with 560mm spacing.Nonetheless, while it certainly incorporates a number of advances over the original, there is one major trade-off: the Creative Stage V2 launches at an MSRP of £99.99, higher but still below that all important £100 ceiling. The improvements are significant, but it remains to be seen just how well this new model fits within the wider consumer audio landscape.It will be available soon from https://uk.creative.com/ , and you can find out more at creative.com/stagev2