Creative Refresh the Stage Soundbar to V2

Clear Dialog extracts vocal sound and spoken dialog, enhancing and amplifying them to make each syllable more clear without compromising on other ambient effects.



Surround, powered by Sound Blaster, delivers a wider soundstage than is typical of 2.1 setups to enhance spatial information. It can be applied to any source, including streamed video from Netflix, Amazon Prime, Youtube et al.



And of course the Stage V2 arrives with a compact IR remote control

Dimensions:- Soundbar: 78 x 680 x 100 mm, Subwoofer: 423 x 116 x 250 mm



Cable Length:

- USB-C to USB-A Cable: 1.2m

- 3.5 mm AUX-in Cable: 1.2m (47 inches)

- Power Cable: 1.5m (59 inches)



Weight:- Soundbar: 2.0 kg (4.4 lbs), Subwoofer: 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs)



Power Output:- Main unit: 2 x 20 W, Subwoofer: 1 x 40W, Total System Power: Up to 80W RMS, Peak Power 160W



Drivers:- Dual 2.25" Soundbar Speaker Driver, 5.25" Subwoofer Speaker Driver



Frequency Response:- 5520,000 Hz



System Configuration:- 2.1 system



Signal-to-Noise Ratio (SNR):- >= 75 dB



Bluetooth Operating Frequency:- 24022480 MHz



Operating Range for Bluetooth Devices:- Up to 10 meters / 33 ft, (Measured in open space. Walls and structures may affect range of device.)



Bluetooth® Version:- Bluetooth 5.0



Bluetooth Profile

- AVRCP (Bluetooth Remote Control), A2DP (Wireless Stereo Bluetooth)*



Supported Codecs:- SBC



Connector Type:- Bluetooth, AUX-in, Optical-in, USB-C



Color:- Black



Remote Control:- Infrared



Other Features:- Supports Optical input and TV (ARC) input, 3.5 mm integrated AUX-in for other audio devices