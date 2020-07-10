Creative Sound Blaster Katana V2 Gaming Soundbar Released

Creative introduces the flagship Sound Blaster Katana V2 gaming soundbar with Super X-Fi Headphone Holography. The Sound Blaster Katana V2 is the successor of the original Sound BlasterX Katana. It now has an all-new sleek form factor and delivers 68% more power with improved audio dynamics and the headphone experience with Super X-Fi Headphone Holography.
The Sound Blaster Katana V2 personifies the culmination of Creative's best audio technologies as it brings games and movies to life through its 5.1 channel playback. It retains the acclaimed tri-amplified design of its predecessor, where each of its 5 drivers is powered individually by Creative's proprietary multi-core DSP controller. The Katana V2 features the Super X-Fi Headphone Holography, a multiple award-winning technologies which recreates the soundstage of a high-end multi-speaker system in headphones.
The Sound Blaster Katana V2 can be customized to sound and look just the way users like it. When connected to the Creative app (both desktop and mobile), users can choose from various EQ settings and tune the audio with the Acoustic Engine suite. Furthermore, the redesigned RGB lighting strip features various illumination mode selections across 16.8 million colours, which intuitively reactive to the playback content. These settings can be saved as customized profiles on either the app or the programmable buttons on the remote control.
The Sound Blaster Katana V2 supports a wide range of devices with HDMI ARC and optical ports, wireless Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C port for USB audio support, 3.5mm AUX-in and SXFI-out for certified Super X-Fi products. It is compatible with desktops and consoles including PC, Mac, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.
Pricing
The Creative Sound Blaster Katana V2 gaming soundbar is now available at Creative.com for £299.99/329.99, backed with a 2-year warranty for EU countries.