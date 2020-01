Creative SXFI GAMER: Headphone Holography For The Win

Image: Creative Booth at CES 2020)

Gaming Gets Real Like Never Before

Look and Feel like a Pro Gamer

Creative's Super X-Fi Headphone Holography is an award-winning technology that recreates the soundstage of a high-end surround speaker system in headphones and personalizes it with Artificial Intelligence (AI) for a natural listening experience. At CES 2020, Creative is launching the all-new Super X-Fi Gen2, an improved version of the Super X-Fi audio profile which incorporates key enhancements like higher precision in personalizing a user’s audio profile, the preservation of more details in the surround sound configuration, higher positioning accuracy, and audio fidelity.The gaming sound profile in Creative SXFI GAMER headset incorporates all of these and optimizes it to a perfect fit for first-person-shooter games – environmental imaging, audio cues, distance projection, and directionality are all enhanced for the competitive gamer’s benefit. Developing a custom gaming profile came as a natural step for Creative when creating the Super X-Fi sound signature.The Creative SXFI GAMER headset does not only deliver excellent audio quality powered by the all-new Super X-Fi Gen2 but it also offers pro gamers the gaming aesthetics to go with their lifestyle. The SXFI GAMER sports an RGB lighting profile that is more aggressive and stylish than previous Creative gaming headsets. The SXFI GAMER also comes with comfortable leather earpads. It also features a high-performance microphone with an all-new design for enhanced gaming communication. The advanced microphone features an integrated pop filter, improved uni-directionality to remove unnecessary ambient sound, better noise reduction, and clearer yet more natural sound overall.