Creative SXFI GAMER: Headphone Holography For The Win

Creative Technology gave a sneak preview the SXFI GAMER gaming headset, Creative's upcoming USB gaming headset featuring a specially-designed sound profile that optimized the Super X-Fi audio for gaming particularly first-person shooter gamers.
Gaming Gets Real Like Never BeforeCreative's Super X-Fi Headphone Holography is an award-winning technology that recreates the soundstage of a high-end surround speaker system in headphones and personalizes it with Artificial Intelligence (AI) for a natural listening experience. At CES 2020, Creative is launching the all-new Super X-Fi Gen2, an improved version of the Super X-Fi audio profile which incorporates key enhancements like higher precision in personalizing a users audio profile, the preservation of more details in the surround sound configuration, higher positioning accuracy, and audio fidelity.
The gaming sound profile in Creative SXFI GAMER headset incorporates all of these and optimizes it to a perfect fit for first-person-shooter games environmental imaging, audio cues, distance projection, and directionality are all enhanced for the competitive gamers benefit. Developing a custom gaming profile came as a natural step for Creative when creating the Super X-Fi sound signature.
Look and Feel like a Pro GamerThe Creative SXFI GAMER headset does not only deliver excellent audio quality powered by the all-new Super X-Fi Gen2 but it also offers pro gamers the gaming aesthetics to go with their lifestyle. The SXFI GAMER sports an RGB lighting profile that is more aggressive and stylish than previous Creative gaming headsets. The SXFI GAMER also comes with comfortable leather earpads. It also features a high-performance microphone with an all-new design for enhanced gaming communication. The advanced microphone features an integrated pop filter, improved uni-directionality to remove unnecessary ambient sound, better noise reduction, and clearer yet more natural sound overall.
The Creative SXFI GAMER is tentatively scheduled for launch in Q2 2020, pricing info not revealed by Creative as of this writing. SXFI GAMER is exclusively showcased at the Creative Suite at CES 2020, which is located at the Venetian, Veronese Meeting Room 2504 from 7-10 January 2020.
Image Source: Creative Labs Facebook Page