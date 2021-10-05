Creative Technology Launches Creative Live! Cam Sync V3 Webcam

Tech Specs

Imaging

Sensor Technology: CMOS QHD (2560 x 1440) 5 MP image sensor

Video resolution and frame rates: MJPG- 1440p 30 fps/ 1080p 30 fps / 1200p 30 fps / 720p 30 fps / 540p 30 fps

Output format: YUY2 / MJPG

Image capture resolution: 2560 x 1440 /1920 x 1080

Image capture format: BMP / JPG

FOV: Up to 95° (diagonal)

Flicker control: 50 Hz / 60 Hz



Microphone

Dual built-in omnidirectional digital MEMS microphone arrays



Interface

USB 2.0

Button: Touch control

Plug-and-play UVC (USB video device class) compliant

Cable Length: 1.8m / 5.9 ft

USB-A connector

Tripod mounting capable: Yes

Creative Live! Cam Sync V3 provides crystal-clear visuals with the 2K QHD resolution quality with 4X digital zoom. Additionally, the webcam is fully adjustable with 360° horizontal rotation and 30° tilt with the lens offering up to 95° field of vision. Advanced settings like brightness/contrast, white balance and backlight compensation can also be fine-tuned with the Creative app (available on PC). Everything and everyone can be projected in visual harmony while remaining in clear focus. An integrated lens cap protects privacy easily and keeps dust away. A compact universal tripod mounting plate means it will fit any laptops, desktop monitors or even tripods.This webcam has the audio competence to match its visual prowess too - dual built-in omnidirectional microphones pick up speech clearly and accurately. With the Creative app, users can access SmartComms Kit to enhance their audio further - NoiseClean-out reduces background noise effectively from the user so unwanted distractions like an airplane and vacuum cleaner noises are eliminated; VoiceDetect automatically mutes and unmutes the microphone for the user's convenience. Creative Live! Cam Sync V3 is quite simply the ideal webcam for looking good and sounding great on every occasion.Creative Live! Cam Sync V3 is now available at the Creative Store for £109.99 MSRP.