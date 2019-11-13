Creative Update Sound BlasterX AE-5 Plus with Augmented Surround-Sound

Xamp Headphone Amp



In Xamp discrete headphone bi-amp, each audio channel is individually amplified, allowing the Sound BlasterX AE-5 Plus to deliver pristine audio fidelity in an unaltered lossless model to each earcup regardless of demand.



It also features an ultra-low 1Ω headphone output impedance that can drive studio-grade headphones of up to 600Ω, including high-end planar-magnetic headphones.



The end result? Silky smooth audio regardless of how dynamic or demanding the current audio scene may be. From times when you need a break from gaming, the Xamp also satisfies even the most demanding needs of audiophiles seeking for music in its original form, and appreciate music the way it is intended to be.



SABRE-class DAC



The Sound BlasterX AE-5 Plus is a SABRE-class PCI-e DAC that is perfect for high resolution audio for games, music and movies. It delivers extremely clean 122 dB DNR audio stream at up to 32-bit / 384 kHz* playback with ultra-low distortion and jitter.



*32-bit playback only available in Windows 10 or higher.



Surround Sound Technologies



Transform your gaming audio into immersive, theatrical audio! On top of support for Dolby Digital Live and DTS Connect Encoding, the Sound BlasterX AE-5 Plus also features discrete 5.1 on speakers, and up to 7.1 virtual surround on both speakers and headphones.



Sound Blaster Acoustic Engine



The Sound BlasterX AE-5 Plus rides on Sound Blaster's long legacy of audio processing and enhancements, available through the Sound Blaster Command software. The Sound Blaster Acoustic Engine is a suite of fully customizable audio processing technologies deliver new levels of audio immersion and precision for the ultimate competitive advantage. These sound technologies create unprecedented levels of audio realism, including stunning 3D surround effects for your speakers and headsets.

Interface/Power



PCI-e bus power, +5V for Aurora lighting (requires 4-pin molex peripheral connector from PC power supply)



Audio Technology:- Sound Core3D



Dynamic Range (DNR):- 122 dB



Connectivity Options (Main):

- 1 x TOSLINK Optical Out, 1 x 1/8" (3.5mm) Mic In / Line In, 1 x 1/8" (3.5mm) Headphone / Headset Out, 1 x 1/8" Front Out, 1 x 1/8" Rear Out, 1 x 1/8" Center / Sub Out, 1 x Front Panel Header



Headphone Amp:

- Supported Headphone Impedance: 16600 Ohm

- Output Impedance: 1 Ohm

- Low Gain: 16149 Ohm (+0 dB)



Audio Technologies:

- CrystalVoice

- Scout Mode

- DTS Connect Encoding

- Dolby Digital Live Encoding



Supported Operating Systems:- Windows® 10



Dimensions:- 145 x 20 x 128 mm



ASIO:- Playback & Recording



Platform:- PCI-e



DAC:- Dynamic Range: 122 dB, THD+N (DAC): 0.00032[%]