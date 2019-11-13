Creative Update Sound BlasterX AE-5 Plus with Augmented Surround-Sound

UK - 16 April 2020 Creative Technology has boosted its PC gaming audio range with the release of Sound BlasterX AE-5 Plus, an enhanced version of the original Sound BlasterX AE-5 boasting more surround sound features aimed at enhancing the audio experience for die hard PC gamers.
The celebrated Sound BlasterX AE-5 was a double CES 2018 Innovation Awards honoree in Computer Hardware and Components' and Computer Accessories'. Backed up with Sound Blasters long legacy of audio processing technology such as the award-winning Xamp discrete headphone bi-amplifier, and powered by a 122 dB 32-bit / 384 kHz ESS SABRE32 Ultra-class DAC, it was the also worlds first sound card with an integrated RGB controller and already a stand-out gaming fan favorite in its own right.
Now, with support for Dolby Digital Live and DTS Connect encoding, the Sound BlasterX AE-5 Plus provides more delivery options to external audio devices, for an even more enhanced gaming experience than before. Together with the existing AE-5, it has also been updated with the latest Sound Blaster Command software, which features a user-friendly interface. In addition, the soundcards low price tag also means it provides more value for PC gamers.
Key Features
Xamp Headphone Amp
In Xamp discrete headphone bi-amp, each audio channel is individually amplified, allowing the Sound BlasterX AE-5 Plus to deliver pristine audio fidelity in an unaltered lossless model to each earcup regardless of demand.
It also features an ultra-low 1Ω headphone output impedance that can drive studio-grade headphones of up to 600Ω, including high-end planar-magnetic headphones.
The end result? Silky smooth audio regardless of how dynamic or demanding the current audio scene may be. From times when you need a break from gaming, the Xamp also satisfies even the most demanding needs of audiophiles seeking for music in its original form, and appreciate music the way it is intended to be.
SABRE-class DAC
The Sound BlasterX AE-5 Plus is a SABRE-class PCI-e DAC that is perfect for high resolution audio for games, music and movies. It delivers extremely clean 122 dB DNR audio stream at up to 32-bit / 384 kHz* playback with ultra-low distortion and jitter.
*32-bit playback only available in Windows 10 or higher.
Surround Sound Technologies
Transform your gaming audio into immersive, theatrical audio! On top of support for Dolby Digital Live and DTS Connect Encoding, the Sound BlasterX AE-5 Plus also features discrete 5.1 on speakers, and up to 7.1 virtual surround on both speakers and headphones.
Sound Blaster Acoustic Engine
The Sound BlasterX AE-5 Plus rides on Sound Blaster's long legacy of audio processing and enhancements, available through the Sound Blaster Command software. The Sound Blaster Acoustic Engine is a suite of fully customizable audio processing technologies deliver new levels of audio immersion and precision for the ultimate competitive advantage. These sound technologies create unprecedented levels of audio realism, including stunning 3D surround effects for your speakers and headsets.
Specifications
Interface/Power
PCI-e bus power, +5V for Aurora lighting (requires 4-pin molex peripheral connector from PC power supply)
Audio Technology:- Sound Core3D
Dynamic Range (DNR):- 122 dB
Connectivity Options (Main):
- 1 x TOSLINK Optical Out, 1 x 1/8" (3.5mm) Mic In / Line In, 1 x 1/8" (3.5mm) Headphone / Headset Out, 1 x 1/8" Front Out, 1 x 1/8" Rear Out, 1 x 1/8" Center / Sub Out, 1 x Front Panel Header
Headphone Amp:
- Supported Headphone Impedance: 16600 Ohm
- Output Impedance: 1 Ohm
- Low Gain: 16149 Ohm (+0 dB)
Audio Technologies:
- CrystalVoice
- Scout Mode
- DTS Connect Encoding
- Dolby Digital Live Encoding
Supported Operating Systems:- Windows® 10
Dimensions:- 145 x 20 x 128 mm
ASIO:- Playback & Recording
Platform:- PCI-e
DAC:- Dynamic Range: 122 dB, THD+N (DAC): 0.00032[%]
Pricing and Availability
Sound BlasterX AE-5 Plus is priced at £139.99 and is available at Creative.com.