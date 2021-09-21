Creative Zen Hybrid: Find Your Zen

Creative Technology has launched Creative Zen Hybrid, the brand's latest wireless headphones that might keep music-loving users plugged in far longer than they would normally. Featuring Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology, 40mm Neodymium drivers, and up to 37 hours of battery life with a minimalist yet sleek design, Creative Zen Hybrid quite simply packs in the highlights as the go-to daily headphone solution for all.
Key Features of Creative Zen Hybrid
Hybrid ANC (feedforward and feedback mics on each earcup)
Ambient Mode
Battery life - up to 37 hours (ANC disabled), up to 27 hours (ANC enabled)
Up to 5 hours of playback with only 5 minutes of charging
40 mm Neodymium drivers
Foldable design, with carrying pouch
SXFI READY
Creative Zen Hybrid delivers superb audio without distractions from the environment thanks to its Hybrid ANC technology that filters up to 95% of ambient noise. On the other hand, Ambient Mode allows users to be conveniently aware of the environment without taking the headphones off and keeps calls clear for the other party as well. To complement the noise-canceling feature, the Creative Zen Hybrid headphones sport 40mm powerful yet light Neodymium drivers. Expertly tuned by Creative's in-house engineers for a warm sound signature with accurate bass and crisp, clean highs, the Zen Hybrid is well-balanced to suit a wide variety of genres while helping to prevent headphone fatigue.
With an impressive battery life of up to 37 hours, users can easily binge on their favorite playlists, even while in repeat mode. When needed, the Zen Hybrid can provide 5 hours of playback with only 5 minutes of super-quick charging. Creative Zen Hybrid sports a sleek and lightweight design with a slim profile, with easy-to-use tactile control buttons conveniently located on the right earcup. It also features a foldable design, and can be handily stowed in a carry pouch when not in use.
SXFI READY
Creative Zen Hybrid is specially tuned to support the exciting and upcoming expanded Super X-Fi ecosystem, where Super X-Fi Headphone Holography will be implemented in different devices such as TVs, PCs and mobile devices. Users of SXFI READY headphones like the Zen Hybrid will get to enjoy this award-winning technology on such devices.
In the meantime, users can benefit from the superior tuning of SXFI READY headphones. A free preview version of the award-winning Super X-Fi technology is available through the SXFI app. Users can sample Super X-Fi headphone holography on local music content inside their phones.
Pricing and Availability
The Creative Zen Hybrid is priced at £99.99 and is available at Creative.