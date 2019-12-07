Creative's Sound BlasterX AE-5 Pllus Returns in Style with the Pure Edition

Interface/Power:- +5V for Aurora lighting (requires 4-pin molex peripheral connector from PC power supply), PCI-e bus power



Audio Technology:- Sound Core3D



Dynamic Range (DNR):- 122 dB



Connectivity Options (Main):

- 1 x 1/8" (3.5mm) Mic In / Line In,

- 1 x 1/8" (3.5mm) Headphone / Headset Out,

- 1 x 1/8" Front Out, 1 x 1/8" Rear Out,

- 1 x 1/8" Center / Sub Out,

- 1 x TOSLINK Optical Out,

- 1 x Front Panel Header



Headphone Amp:- Supported Headphone Impedance: 16600 Ohm, Output Impedance: 1 Ohm, Low Gain: 16149 Ohm (+0 dB)



Audio Technologies:

- CrystalVoice

- Scout Mode

- DTS Connect Encoding

- Dolby Digital Live Encoding



Supported Operating Systems:- Windows® 10



Dimensions:- 145 x 20 x 128 mm



ASIO:- Playback & Recording



Platform:- PCI-e



DAC:- Dynamic Range: 122 dB, THD+N (DAC): 0.00032[%]

levels up the aesthetic game with the, to bring on a symphony of lights and pristine audio that sets the stage for PC gamers to clinch every victory in style. Only available through a limited production run, gamers can transform any PC set up into an RGB masterpiece of light and color, matched only by the powerful audio befitting a Sound Blaster.The Sound BlasterX AE-5 Plus Pure Edition comes in a sleek metallic white finish and features four additional customisable RGB LED strips that show off Creatives very own Aurora Reactive Lighting System. With 16.8 million customizable colors, it offers gamers the creative bandwidth to build the ultimate gaming rig with spectacular sound and mesmerizing lighting effects.Illuminate your gaming rig and set the mood with the Aurora Reactive Lighting System! The Sound BlasterX AE-5 Plus Pure Edition features a pearl white casing and comes with 4 included RGB LED strips, so you can customize your battle station without holding back. Program up to 16.7 million colors in different patterns via the Sound Blaster Command software for PC. And when you prefer keeping things dark, simply switch the RGB off.Maximize your prized headset's potential! Powerful headsets require audiophile-grade headphone amplifier to drive outstanding audio performance, and that's where Sound BlasterX AE-5 Plus Pure Edition comes in. The hi-res sound card features Xamp, our custom-designed discrete headphone bi-amplifier.The Sound BlasterX AE-5 Plus Pure Edition is a SABRE-class PCI-e DAC that is perfect for high resolution audio for games, music, and movies. It delivers extremely clean 122 dB DNR audio stream at up to 32-bit / 384 kHz playback* with ultra-low distortion and jitter.*32-bit playback only available in Windows 10 or higher.As with the standard Sound BlasterX AE-5 Plus launched a month ago, the Pure Edition supports Dolby Digital Live and DTS Connect encoding, to offer more delivery options to external audio devices. It also sports the latest Sound Blaster Command software, which features a more user-friendly interface and fuss-free customization settings.Sound BlasterX AE-5 Plus Pure Edition is priced at £169.99 and is available at Creative.com . For more information, visit creative.com/AE5pluspure