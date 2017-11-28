Crucial Introduce The Lightweight X6 Portable SSD

PRESS RELEASE
BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 25, 2020 Crucial, Microns global consumer brand of memory and storage, today announced the new Crucial® X6 portable solid-state drive (SSD). This new transportable, ultra-sleek drive expands the companys award-winning SSD portfolio and offers more value, capacity and performance options, making it perfect for customers who require instant access to all their digital
The need for flexible access to digital content is essential right now and the Crucial X6 and X8 portable SSDs bring Microns unparalleled quality in storage technology directly to customers fingertips, said Teresa Kelley, vice president and general manager of Microns Consumer Products Group. Whether working remotely, staying home with family, preparing for a virtual class, or getting out for an adventure, storing and accessing digital files has never been easier even without an internet connection or access to the cloud.
The Crucial X6 delivers impressive performance in a size comparable to most wireless earbud cases and weighs less than a set of keys. It is available in capacities up to 2TB to provide flexible storage solutions based on user needs, without the security risks that come with cloud storage. With read speeds up to 540MB/s, this tiny drive performs 3.8 times faster than most portable hard drives. The Crucial X6 is durable too; it is drop-proof up to 6.5 feet and resistant to shock, vibration and extreme temperatures.
The X6 is compatible with the latest USB-C devices: PC, Mac, iPad Pro, Android and more. When used with the Crucial USB-C to USB-A adapter, the X6 also works with PS4, Xbox One and other USB-A devices. This lightweight drive is an ideal solution for storing massive photo libraries, files, games and movie collections in a compact, portable device.
All Crucial SSDs are designed and built with the same Micron quality and engineering innovation that has produced some of the world's most advanced memory and storage technologies for more than 40 years. Additionally, award-winning Crucial SSDs undergo thousands of hours of Micron pre-release validation and extensive qualification testing before market release.
