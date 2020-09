Crucial Launches Limited-Edition Ballistix MAX 5100 Gaming Memory

“We were the first to launch DDR4, the first to put LEDs on gaming DRAM, and now our latest Crucial Ballistix memory is giving gamers a sharper edge by enabling higher frame rates and better system performance,” said Teresa Kelley, vice president and general manager of Micron’s Consumer Products Group. “This latest memory speed is another testament to the team’s focus and delivery of world-class, innovative high-performance gaming products.”

The Crucial Ballistix MAX 5100 16GB Kit (2 x 8GB) DDR4-5100 Desktop Gaming Memory is available at Crucial.com for US$899.99.