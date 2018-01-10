Crucial Launches Limited-Edition Ballistix MAX 5100 Gaming Memory

Crucial launches the limited-edition Crucial Ballistix MAX 5100 gaming memory offering the fastest speed available on the market today. The Ballistix MAX 5100 high-performance memory was used to set an overclocking world record on August 18, 2020 hitting a blistering 6,666MT/s. See record-breaking HWBOT submission here.
Like Microns leading products and solutions for enterprise and personal computing, Crucial gaming memory is purpose-built, making it the only gaming memory thats vertically integrated designed, engineered and manufactured from start to finish in-house. Crucial Ballistix MAX Series is best for hardcore gamers or overclocking enthusiasts seeking top-tier memory speeds. The limited-edition Ballistix MAX 5100 DDR4-5100 is available in 16GB (2x8GB) kit in limited quantities.
We were the first to launch DDR4, the first to put LEDs on gaming DRAM, and now our latest Crucial Ballistix memory is giving gamers a sharper edge by enabling higher frame rates and better system performance, said Teresa Kelley, vice president and general manager of Microns Consumer Products Group. This latest memory speed is another testament to the teams focus and delivery of world-class, innovative high-performance gaming products.
Pricing and Availability
The Crucial Ballistix MAX 5100 16GB Kit (2 x 8GB) DDR4-5100 Desktop Gaming Memory is available at Crucial.com for US$899.99.