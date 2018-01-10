Crucial Launches Limited-Edition Ballistix MAX 5100 Gaming Memory

We were the first to launch DDR4, the first to put LEDs on gaming DRAM, and now our latest Crucial Ballistix memory is giving gamers a sharper edge by enabling higher frame rates and better system performance, said Teresa Kelley, vice president and general manager of Microns Consumer Products Group. This latest memory speed is another testament to the teams focus and delivery of world-class, innovative high-performance gaming products.

The Crucial Ballistix MAX 5100 16GB Kit (2 x 8GB) DDR4-5100 Desktop Gaming Memory is available at Crucial.com for US$899.99.