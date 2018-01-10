Crucial Launches Limited-Edition Ballistix MAX 5100 Gaming Memory

Crucial launches the limited-edition Crucial Ballistix MAX 5100 gaming memory offering the fastest speed available on the market today. The Ballistix MAX 5100 high-performance memory was used to set an overclocking world record on August 18, 2020 hitting a blistering 6,666MT/s. See record-breaking HWBOT submission here.

Like Microns leading products and solutions for enterprise and personal computing, Crucial gaming memory is purpose-built, making it the only gaming memory thats vertically integrated  designed, engineered and manufactured from start to finish in-house. Crucial Ballistix MAX Series is best for hardcore gamers or overclocking enthusiasts seeking top-tier memory speeds. The limited-edition Ballistix MAX 5100 DDR4-5100 is available in 16GB (2x8GB) kit in limited quantities.

We were the first to launch DDR4, the first to put LEDs on gaming DRAM, and now our latest Crucial Ballistix memory is giving gamers a sharper edge by enabling higher frame rates and better system performance, said Teresa Kelley, vice president and general manager of Microns Consumer Products Group. This latest memory speed is another testament to the teams focus and delivery of world-class, innovative high-performance gaming products.


Pricing and Availability
The Crucial Ballistix MAX 5100 16GB Kit (2 x 8GB) DDR4-5100 Desktop Gaming Memory is available at Crucial.com for US$899.99.

