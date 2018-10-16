Crucial P5 Plus PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Released

Micron introduces the new Crucial P5 Plus PCIe NVMe SSD featuring PCIe Gen4 performance and industry-leading Micron NAND flash memory. Designed for intensive workloads such as gaming and content creation, the new Crucial P5 Plus with PCIe 4.0 NVMe technology delivers up to 6600MB/s sequential read speeds. It features the Micron advanced 176-Layer TLC 3D NAND and innovative controller technology, yields up to 66% faster write performance and double the read performance of previous-generation Crucial NVMe SSDs.
The new high-performance Crucial P5 Plus PCIe Gen4 SSD rounds out Crucials stellar internal and external SSD product offerings such as the MX500, BX500, P5, P2, X8, and X6. Additionally, all P5 Plus SSDs come with our Crucial Storage Executive management software for performance optimization, data security, and firmware updates, as well as a free copy of Acronis True Image for cloning to ensure easy installation right out of the box.
Warranty
The Crucial P5 Plus SSD is backed with a 5-year limited warranty or before writing the maximum total bytes written (TBW) as published in the product datasheet and as measured in the products SMART data, whichever comes first.
Availability and Pricing
The Crucial P5 Plus PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD is available in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities for $107.99, $179.99, and $367.99 MSRP, respectively. Now available at Crucial and partner resellers worldwide.