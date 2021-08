Crucial P5 Plus PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Released

The new high-performance Crucial P5 Plus PCIe Gen4 SSD rounds out Crucial’s stellar internal and external SSD product offerings such as the MX500, BX500, P5, P2, X8, and X6. Additionally, all P5 Plus SSDs come with our Crucial Storage Executive management software for performance optimization, data security, and firmware updates, as well as a free copy of Acronis True Image for cloning to ensure easy installation right out of the box.The Crucial P5 Plus SSD is backed with a 5-year limited warranty or before writing the maximum total bytes written (TBW) as published in the product datasheet and as measured in the product’s SMART data, whichever comes first.The Crucial P5 Plus PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD is available in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities for $107.99, $179.99, and $367.99 MSRP, respectively. Now available at Crucial and partner resellers worldwide.