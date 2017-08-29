Crucial Update Ballistix Memory Lineup & Introduce Ballistix MAX

PRESS RELEASE



CES, Las Vegas  January 7, 2020  Crucial, Microns global brand of computer memory and storage, today announced its next-generation portfolio of high-performance Crucial Ballistix memory for gamers and extreme overclocking enthusiasts. Engineered using leading-edge Micron die and featuring an all-new design identity, the portfolio is comprised of two new lines: Crucial Ballistix and Crucial Ballistix MAX.

Crucial Ballistix memory line

Offering a range of speeds from 2400MHz to 3600MHz and densities of 4GB to 32GB, the new Ballistix line features a modernised aluminum heat spreader in black, red, or white. RGB options include 8 zones with 16 LEDs and can be customised and controlled using popular RGB software. The Crucial Ballistix lineup is available in desktop (DIMM) or laptop (SODIMM)* form factors and comes with a limited lifetime warranty[1].

Crucial Ballistix MAX memory line

The flagship offering within the new portfolio, Ballistix MAX memory delivers speeds from 4000MHz to 4400MHz and densities of 8GB and 16GB. Featuring high-quality extruded black aluminum heat spreaders for maximum heat dissipation, Ballistix MAX DIMM modules include integrated precision thermal sensors for real-time temperature monitoring. RGB options feature 8 zones with 16 LEDs, which can be customised and controlled with support from ASUS Aura, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, and MSI Mystic Light software. A removable lightbar can be replaced with a 3D printed version for ultimate personalisation. Crucial Ballistix Max memory is available in desktop (DIMM) form factors and comes with a limited lifetime warranty.



Our new Crucial Ballistix portfolio delivers the ultimate performance in gaming memory, said Dinesh Bahal, corporate vice president and general manager, Micron Consumer Products Group. Winning matters to us. Thats why weve meticulously designed and engineered our new line to offer the high speeds, low latencies, and world-class performance every gamer, builder, and overclocker needs and expects.

The new Crucial Ballistix and Ballistix Max lines replace Microns existing suite of Ballistix Sport, Tactical, and Elite products and will be available February 4, 2020, at uk.crucial.com and through select global channel partners.

With hundreds of awards, multiple eSports championships, and numerous overclocking world records under its belt, Crucial Ballistix has been the memory of choice for gamers for over ten years, said Teresa Kelley, vice president and general manager, Micron Consumer Products Group. With this new lineup, were doubling down on our commitment to give gamers the quality and support they need to compete and win.

All Crucial Ballistix memory is compatible with the latest Intel® and AMD platforms. For more information about the Crucial Ballistix portfolio, visit www.crucial.com/gaming.


* Crucial Ballistix SODIMM memory is available in speeds from 2666MHz to 3200MHz and capacities of 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB.

[1] Limited lifetime warranty valid everywhere except Germany, where warranty is valid for 10 years from date of purchase.

