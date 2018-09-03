Crucial X6 Portable SSD Now In 500GB and 4TB Capacities

Micron expanded its portable SSD portfolio with a high-capacity 4TB model and a value-priced model of the Crucial X6 Portable SSD. The Crucial X6 is a compact portable SSD thats designed to withstand a 2-metre drop along with superb shock resistance and extreme temperature resistance. It offers read speeds of up to 800MB/s, 5.6 times faster than most portable hard drives. With the new 500GB and 4TB capacities, Crucial aims to offer customers more choices to fit their needs.
Our customers are looking for convenient, fast, and reliable storage at an affordable price and these two new capacity additions to the X6 portable SSD product line are further evidence of our commitment to the external solid-state storage market, said Teresa Kelley, vice president, and general manager of Microns Consumer Products Group. There is no doubt we have reached a point where the benefits of solid-state storage outweigh those of traditional hard drives. Now with the mainstream Crucial X6 and the performance Crucial X8 available in a wide range of capacities, we have an even stronger portfolio to offer our customers. Whether you need to store all your school and professional files or quickly access your entire personal entertainment library, there is a Crucial external SSD option for everyone.
The entire award-winning Crucial portable SSD product line is compatible with the latest USB-C-enabled devices, such as PCs, Macs, PlayStation 5, Android devices and more. When used with the Crucial USB-C to USB-A adapter, the portable drives also work with PS4, Xbox One, XBOX Series S|X, and other USB-A devices.
Pricing and Availability
The Crucial X6 500GB Portable SSD is priced at US$69.95 while the 4TB variant is at US$489.95. Both are now available at Crucial.com and at partner resellers.
Source: GlobeNewswire