CRYORIG Introduces MONSTER XX CPU Cooler

CRYORIG introduces the MONSTER XX CPU cooler featuring a 10-heatpipe design delivering up to 300W TDP cooling power. Featuring an exclusive ten-pipe architecture, this innovative device tackles thermal management challenges head-on, delivering optimal performance for even the most demanding tasks.
The MONSTER XX is the ultimate cooling solution designed to enhance your productivity. Its 10-heatpipe architecture effectively resolves all thermal management issues, ensuring optimal performance. The CRYORIG MONSTER XX supports the latest Intel LGA 1700/1851 sockets and the AMD AM4/AM5 sockets.
Renewed Mounting System, Robust and Durable.
Featuring a new clasp design with additional locking points for improved stability. The updated design ensures secure installation, reduces looseness and provides greater peace of mind during use.
Immerse in Vibrant Colours, Infinite Beauty
Unlock infinite mirror lighting! The CRYORIG Vision F120 ARGB fan brings vibrant lighting effects to your case. With controllable ARGB technology, it achieves perfect synchronization of colours, creating a unique system style. The simplified wiring design makes installation easier and keeps your case tidy.
Innovative Design, Effortless Installation
Easy-to-install fan with no disassembly required. The new hidden socket design enhances aesthetics while simplifying the installation process, experience a hassle-free installation without the need for disassembly, and enjoy a completely new user experience.
Worldwide Debut with Ten Pure Copper Heat Pipes
Ten heatpipes arranged in a U-shape allow for more pipes within the same CPU copper block area, improving cooling performance by 10% to 15%. This design enhances heat transfer, making your system more efficiently cooled.
CRYORIG did not reveal information regarding pricing and availability. To learn more about the MONSTER XX, visit the CRYORIG website.