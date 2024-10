CRYORIG Introduces MONSTER XX CPU Cooler

Featuring a new clasp design with additional locking points for improved stability. The updated design ensures secure installation, reduces looseness and provides greater peace of mind during use.Unlock infinite mirror lighting! The CRYORIG Vision F120 ARGB fan brings vibrant lighting effects to your case. With controllable ARGB technology, it achieves perfect synchronization of colours, creating a unique system style. The simplified wiring design makes installation easier and keeps your case tidy.Easy-to-install fan with no disassembly required. The new hidden socket design enhances aesthetics while simplifying the installation process, experience a hassle-free installation without the need for disassembly, and enjoy a completely new user experience.Ten heatpipes arranged in a U-shape allow for more pipes within the same CPU copper block area, improving cooling performance by 10% to 15%. This design enhances heat transfer, making your system more efficiently cooled.CRYORIG did not reveal information regarding pricing and availability. To learn more about the MONSTER XX, visit the CRYORIG website