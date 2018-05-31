CRYORIG Releases R5 CPU Cooler, Crona ARGB Fan, and Spares Kits

CRYORIG today released three new products, flagship cooler CRYORIG R5, CRYORIG Crona ARGB fan and Spares Kit for CRYORIG CPU Coolers. The CRYORIG R5 features a one-hand install with the revolutionary Qlick-Mount mechanism. The CRYORIG Crona 120, on the other hand, features a 3-dimensional lighting structure and a unique fan frame design. CRYORIG now sells Spares Kits separately to address missing components and support newer sockets on older CRYORIG coolers.
CRYORIG R5
The CRYORIG R5 is the second cooler in CRYORIGs R series of flagship coolers. The R5 is the missing piece to CRYORIGs PC cooling line-up. It is a high-end dual-fan single tower that is designed to stay within the mainboards CPU Keep-Out-Zone. This means that the CRYORIG R5 has Zero RAM Interference, even on Intels X99/X299 based platforms.
Made with performance in-mind the CRYORIG R5 contains multiple CRYORIG cooling innovations including Convex-Align cooler base optimization, Qlick-Mount mounting system, 6 CRYORIG High-end Copper Heatpipes, CRYORIG Dual Fan Fin Optimizations, and more. Dual XF140 800-1400 rpm PWM fans will be attached front and back for enhanced performance. The R5 will also see the debut of CRYORIGs brand new Quick-Lock Mounting, which promises to simplify the way coolers are mounted.
CRYORIG Crona 120 ARGB
The CRYORIG Crona 120 breaks away from the conventional square fan design to elevate its lighting elements. By removing the square frame, Crona 120creates a strong three-dimensional lighting structure. Also, with the removal of the square frame, theres nothing blocking Cronas RGB LEDs. A perfect non obstructed three-dimensional halo is viewable from both the front and side. The included Crona 120 Controller and Remote, supports on the fly switching between 14 speed and color adjustable lighting effects. The CRYORIG Crona 120 Controller supports both 12v and 5v Addressable inputs, making it compatible with almost all RGB enabled mainboards as well as a stand-alone RGB controller.
CRYORIG Spares Kits
Spares Kits include Back Plate, Fan Clips, Screws, and Cables in sets.
Product Specifications
CRYORIG R5
R5 Heatsink Specification
Dimension (with fan): L97.8 mm x W140 mm x 162.8 mm
Weight (with fan): 892 g
Weight (without fan): 580 g
Heat pipes: 6mm heat pipe x 6 units
Front Fin: T = 0.4 mm; Gap = 2 mm
Front Fin Pcs: 48 pcs
Copper Base: C1100 Pure copper nickel plated
RAM Height Limit: Limitless
TDP: 200 W
R5 Fan Specification
Model: XF140 x 2
Dimension: L140 mm x W140 mm x H25.4 mm
Weight: 156 g
Rated Speed: 700 ~ 1300 RPM +-10 %
Noise Level: 19 ~ 23 dBA
Air Flow: 76 CFM
Air Pressure: 1.44 mmH2O
Ampere: 0.16 A
CRYORIG CRONA Specification
CRONA X
Dimension: L120 mm x W120 mm x H25.4 mm
Weight: 157.1 g
Rated Speed: 400 ~ 1700 RPM +-10 %
Noise Level: 16.5 ~ 29.7 dBA
Air Flow: 60.6 CFM
Air Pressure: 2.65 mmH2O
Ampere: 0.15A
CRONA S
Dimension: L120 mm x W120 mm x H25.4 mm
Weight: 157.1 g
Rated Speed: 400 ~ 1700 RPM +-10 %
Noise Level: 16.5 ~ 29.7 dBA
Air Flow: 60.6 CFM
Air Pressure: 2.65 mmH2O
Ampere: 0.15A
To learn more, visit the following product page links below:
CRYORIG R5
CRYORIG Crona 120
CRYORIG Spares Kits