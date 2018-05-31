CRYORIG Releases R5 CPU Cooler, Crona ARGB Fan, and Spares Kits

CRYORIG R5

CRYORIG Crona 120 ARGB

CRYORIG Spares Kits

Product Specifications

CRYORIG R5

R5 Heatsink Specification

Dimension (with fan): L97.8 mm x W140 mm x 162.8 mm

Weight (with fan): 892 g

Weight (without fan): 580 g

Heat pipes: 6mm heat pipe x 6 units

Front Fin: T = 0.4 mm; Gap = 2 mm

Front Fin Pcs: 48 pcs

Copper Base: C1100 Pure copper nickel plated

RAM Height Limit: Limitless

TDP: 200 W



R5 Fan Specification

Model: XF140 x 2

Dimension: L140 mm x W140 mm x H25.4 mm

Weight: 156 g

Rated Speed: 700 ~ 1300 RPM +-10 %

Noise Level: 19 ~ 23 dBA

Air Flow: 76 CFM

Air Pressure: 1.44 mmH2O

Ampere: 0.16 A



CRYORIG CRONA Specification

CRONA X

Dimension: L120 mm x W120 mm x H25.4 mm

Weight: 157.1 g

Rated Speed: 400 ~ 1700 RPM +-10 %

Noise Level: 16.5 ~ 29.7 dBA

Air Flow: 60.6 CFM

Air Pressure: 2.65 mmH2O

Ampere: 0.15A



CRONA S

Dimension: L120 mm x W120 mm x H25.4 mm

Weight: 157.1 g

Rated Speed: 400 ~ 1700 RPM +-10 %

Noise Level: 16.5 ~ 29.7 dBA

Air Flow: 60.6 CFM

Air Pressure: 2.65 mmH2O

Ampere: 0.15A

The CRYORIG R5 is the second cooler in CRYORIGs R series of flagship coolers. The R5 is the missing piece to CRYORIGs PC cooling line-up. It is a high-end dual-fan single tower that is designed to stay within the mainboards CPU Keep-Out-Zone. This means that the CRYORIG R5 has Zero RAM Interference, even on Intels X99/X299 based platforms.Made with performance in-mind the CRYORIG R5 contains multiple CRYORIG cooling innovations including Convex-Align cooler base optimization, Qlick-Mount mounting system, 6 CRYORIG High-end Copper Heatpipes, CRYORIG Dual Fan Fin Optimizations, and more. Dual XF140 800-1400 rpm PWM fans will be attached front and back for enhanced performance. The R5 will also see the debut of CRYORIGs brand new Quick-Lock Mounting, which promises to simplify the way coolers are mounted.The CRYORIG Crona 120 breaks away from the conventional square fan design to elevate its lighting elements. By removing the square frame, Crona 120creates a strong three-dimensional lighting structure. Also, with the removal of the square frame, theres nothing blocking Cronas RGB LEDs. A perfect non obstructed three-dimensional halo is viewable from both the front and side. The included Crona 120 Controller and Remote, supports on the fly switching between 14 speed and color adjustable lighting effects. The CRYORIG Crona 120 Controller supports both 12v and 5v Addressable inputs, making it compatible with almost all RGB enabled mainboards as well as a stand-alone RGB controller.Spares Kits include Back Plate, Fan Clips, Screws, and Cables in sets.To learn more, visit the following product page links below: