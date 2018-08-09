CRYORIG Returns and Announces CX Series CPU Coolers

Focusing on providing the widest range of compatibility, the cooler's compact size moves the heatsink away from the DIMM slots offering optimal compatibility for RAM with tall heat spreaders on both Intel and AMD platforms.The aluminium alloy 1050 fin is tightly stacked with the heat pipes, and the multi-angle design provides an additional 25% of cooling surface area and a 15% increase in the heat exchange power. By utilizing the Jet Fin Acceleration System, the powerful twin-fins and high-efficacy U-shape heat pipes deliver excellent heat dissipation.The fan and the fin are fixed together with buckles, which may cause resonance and noise. To eliminate this inconvenience, CRYORIG used styrene-butadiene rubber(SBR) as shock absorbers for the fan. This flexible and antifragile material reduces the resonance between metal objects while the PWM fan generates a powerful airflow, which provides the whole structure with a better combination.The CRYORIG CX6 Twin-Tower Cooler is distinctive for its dark stellar appearance, which silently shows its extraordinariness. CRYORIG used a unique paint-baking technique to transform the metal surface into a lustre in galaxies. The deep dark surface also emphasizes CX6s powerful cooling power, devouring all the heat like a black hole.CRYORIG did not reveal pricing as of this writing. For more information, please visit the links below.