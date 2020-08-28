D-Link Now Ships Next-Gen EXO AX5400 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router

"The future of WiFi is here. With the current influx of digital demands as households increasingly work and learn online, many require a new premium router to handle the network strain," said Raman Bridwell, vice president, products and services at D-Link Systems. "Our new DIR-X5460 Wi-Fi 6 Router is poised to overcome frustrating lag and buffer, replacing it with high-grade network efficiencies to meet simultaneous bandwidth-heavy activities like 4K/8K streaming or online classwork."

D-Link EXO AX AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 Router (DIR-X5460) Features