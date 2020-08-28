D-Link Now Ships Next-Gen EXO AX5400 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router

D-Link is now shipping its next-generation EXO AX5400 Mesh WiFi 6 Router (DIR-X5460) with ultra-fast speeds and efficient performance benefits of Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) protocol. The D-Link AX5400 is a best-in-class Wi-Fi 6 router designed to deliver superior coverage, reduced network congestion, increased capacity, and improved device battery life in device-dense environments. The EXO AX5400 delivers 4,800MB/s on the 5GHz band and 600MB/s on the 2.4GHz band. Designed for smart connected homes, the DIR-X5460 is ideal for households that seek uninterrupted coverages for smooth video streaming, video chats, and more.
"The future of WiFi is here. With the current influx of digital demands as households increasingly work and learn online, many require a new premium router to handle the network strain," said Raman Bridwell, vice president, products and services at D-Link Systems. "Our new DIR-X5460 Wi-Fi 6 Router is poised to overcome frustrating lag and buffer, replacing it with high-grade network efficiencies to meet simultaneous bandwidth-heavy activities like 4K/8K streaming or online classwork."
D-Link EXO AX AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 Router (DIR-X5460) FeaturesWi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) technology provides faster speeds, greater capacity and less network congestion
Next-gen speeds up to AX5400 (4,800 Mbps on the 5 GHz band and 600 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band)
Dual-band Wi-Fi with up to 6 simultaneous streams makes 4K streaming, VR gaming or video chatting a breeze
OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology communicate more data to more devices while simultaneously reducing lag
BSS colouring technology reduces interference in 'noisy' Wi-Fi environments, making more efficient use of available Wi-Fi spectrum
4 Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports and 1 Gigabit Ethernet WAN port provide optional wired connectivity
Built-in USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 ports to create a shared storage
Intelligent Quality of Service (QoS) prioritizes network traffic to minimize the impact of busy bandwidth
Backward compatibility ensures support for previous Wi-Fi standards and all Wi-Fi devices
Increased battery life of connected devices with Target Wake Time technology
Supports the latest Wi-Fi security with 128-bit encryption
Voice Control for an even easier home Wi-Fi networking experience
Works with the D-Link Wi-Fi App for easy setup and enhanced parental controls
Pricing and Availability
The D-Link EXO AX5400 WiFi 6 Router (DIR-X5460) is currently available in the United States on Amazon and D-Link Shop for $249.99 MSRP. The EXO AX4800 WiFi 6 Router (DIR-X4860) will arrive in September at partner resellers at $309.99 MSRP.
Source: PRnewswire