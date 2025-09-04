DarkFlash Unveils FLOATRON F1 Chassis with Floating Base Design

DarkFlash has introduced the FLOATRON F1, a next-generation chassis that blends bold aesthetics with advanced airflow engineering. Featuring a floating extended base, the FLOATRON F1 is designed to push cooling performance to new heights while offering a platform for custom lighting and decorative displaysmaking it both a thermal powerhouse and a showcase for personal style. The FLOATRON F1 is available in black and white colours.
The DarkFlash FLOATRON F1 emphasises efficient cooling with its fully open ventilation layout, multidirectional airflow structure, and vertical air duct design that leverages natural heat rise to optimise dissipation. The innovative base structure lowers GPU temperatures by up to 57°C compared to conventional case designs, while support for up to nine fans and 360mm AIO radiators ensures sustained performance even in demanding builds.
Key Features
Floating Extended Base: Multidirectional airflow improves GPU cooling by 57°C
Fully Open Ventilation Layout: Side and rear vents maximise airflow and stability
Optimised Internal Layout: 92% usable volume for efficient hardware installation and cable management
Multi-Functional Display Platform: Floating base doubles as a space for figures, lighting, or custom décor
Clamshell Side Panel: Tool-free, screwless design for quick access and upgrades
Superior Heat Dissipation: Supports up to 9 fans and 360mm AIO cooling
Vertical Air Duct Design: Natural upward airflow enhances heat dissipation efficiency
Type-C Connectivity: High-speed USB-C port for seamless data transfer
Wide Compatibility: Supports M-ATX/ITX motherboards, CPU coolers up to 185mm, and GPUs up to 350mm
DarkFlash has yet to announce the official pricing and availability of the FLOATRON F1 chassis. To learn more, visit the product page at the DarkFlash website.