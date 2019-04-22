DEEPCOOL Adds GAMMAXX GTE V2 WHITE Cooler

DEEPCOOL adds a white version of the GAMMAXX GTE V2 CPU cooler. The GAMMAX GTE V2 sports an enhanced heatsink design using the new fin-mounting process for smoother ventilation resulting in a more efficient heat dissipation compared to the GAMMAX GT. The GAMMAXX GTE V2 WHITE edition cooler is perfect for white-themed PC builds which offers a cleaner appearance compared to the traditional black-coloured components. The cooler sports a white top shroud which also covers the 4 copper heat pipes. It comes with a single 120mm PWM cooling fan rated at 500~1650RPM. The DEEPCOOL GAMMAXX GTE V2 supports the latest mainstream Intel and AMD platforms only, no HEDT platforms supported by the included mounting bracket except for the old-generation Intel LGA 1366.
Check out our review of the DEEPCOOL GAMMAXX GT TGA Edition CPU Cooler.
Key Features:
White top cover with logo, premium and clean
120mm PWM fan with upgraded performance and white lighting.
4 new-tech copper pipes improve heat transfer and dissipation efficiency.
The new fin-mounting process elevates ventilation.
The brand-new failproof mounting kit makes it easier and safer to use.
Compatibility:
Intel LGA1151/1150/1155/1366
AMD AM4/AM3+/AM3/AM2+/AM2/FM2+/FM2/FM1
Cooler Dimension:
Height 157mm
Width 129mm
Thickness 77mm
The DEEPCOOL GAMMAXX GTE V2 WHITE is expected to be priced around $30 USD, a great and cheap alternative to stock cooling solutions for mainstream desktop platforms.