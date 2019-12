DEEPCOOL Adds GAMMAXX GTE V2 WHITE Cooler

Check out our review of the DEEPCOOL GAMMAXX GT TGA Edition CPU Cooler.

White top cover with logo, premium and clean120mm PWM fan with upgraded performance and white lighting.4 new-tech copper pipes improve heat transfer and dissipation efficiency.The new fin-mounting process elevates ventilation.The brand-new failproof mounting kit makes it easier and safer to use.Intel LGA1151/1150/1155/1366AMD AM4/AM3+/AM3/AM2+/AM2/FM2+/FM2/FM1Height 157mmWidth 129mmThickness 77mmThe DEEPCOOL GAMMAXX GTE V2 WHITE is expected to be priced around $30 USD, a great and cheap alternative to stock cooling solutions for mainstream desktop platforms.