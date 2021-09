DeepCool AK620 High-Performance CPU Cooler Launched

Quick Specs

Socket Support: Intel: LGA2066/2011-v3/2011/1200/1151/1150/1155 | AMD: AM4/AM3+/AM3/AM2+/AM2/FM2+/FM2/FM1

Heatsink Dimension: 127110157 mm

Net Weight: 1456 grams

Fan Speed: 500~1850 RPM +/- 10%

Fan Airflow: 68.99 CFM

Fan Noise: < 28 dB(A)

Fan Connector: 4-pin PWM

The DeepCool AK620 High-Performance CPU Cooler debuts as a powerful and low-noise dual-tower CPU cooler featuring two 120mm fans for achieving outstanding cooling performance. A precision-machined convex base and six heat pipes that run along two high-density fin-stacks help the AK620 outperform with 260W of heat dissipation power. Two DeepCool FT120 PWM fans with fluid dynamic bearings offer long-lasting and incredibly low-noise operation without sacrificing cooling potential.The DeepCool AK620 high-performance CPU cooler will be coming to partner resellers this September 2021 with an MSRP of 59.99. To learn more about the DeepCool AK620 CPU cooler, please visit the DeepCool website