DeepCool AK620 High-Performance CPU Cooler Launched

DeepCool announces today the AK620 high-performance dual-tower CPU Cooler. The DeepCool AK620 comes equipped with six copper heat pipes stacked with a dense dual-tower fin array and two 120mm FDB fans, designed to provide efficient cooling to high-end processors.
The DeepCool AK620 High-Performance CPU Cooler debuts as a powerful and low-noise dual-tower CPU cooler featuring two 120mm fans for achieving outstanding cooling performance. A precision-machined convex base and six heat pipes that run along two high-density fin-stacks help the AK620 outperform with 260W of heat dissipation power. Two DeepCool FT120 PWM fans with fluid dynamic bearings offer long-lasting and incredibly low-noise operation without sacrificing cooling potential.
Quick Specs
Socket Support: Intel: LGA2066/2011-v3/2011/1200/1151/1150/1155 | AMD: AM4/AM3+/AM3/AM2+/AM2/FM2+/FM2/FM1
Heatsink Dimension: 127×110×157 mm
Net Weight: 1456 grams
Fan Speed: 500~1850 RPM +/- 10%
Fan Airflow: 68.99 CFM
Fan Noise: < 28 dB(A)
Fan Connector: 4-pin PWM
Pricing and Availability
The DeepCool AK620 high-performance CPU cooler will be coming to partner resellers this September 2021 with an MSRP of £59.99. To learn more about the DeepCool AK620 CPU cooler, please visit the DeepCool website.