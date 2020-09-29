DeepCool CG540 and CG560 Cases Launched







DeepCool CG540 (Tempered Glass Front Panel)

DeepCool CG560 (Mesh Front Panel)DeepCool CG540 (Tempered Glass Front Panel)

The all-new DeepCool CG560 and DeepCool CG540 mid-tower ATX cases offer builders the option for airflow optimized front panels or sharp and pristine tempered glass. The CG560 sports a crosshair patterned mesh front panel that allows optimal airflow. The CG540 displays a tempered glass front panel that shows a similar crosshair etched pattern. Both front panels feature large vents on both sides to allow for ample airflow. The tool-free tempered glass side panel easily slides and latches in place for safety and convenience, including captive screws for a smoother experience.Included in both cases are newly designed DeepCool performance cooling fans for concentrated airflow and superior cooling. The DeepCool CG560 and DeepCool CG540 both feature three 120mm ARGB fans and one 140mm performance fan. Get big cooling potential with expansive capacity for up to six 120mm or five 140mm cooling fans. The spacious interior supports liquid cooling radiators up to 280mm/360mm through the front panel and up to 240mm/280mm on the top panel. The CG560 and CG540 have two 2.5in SSD mounts and two 3.5in HDD trays in a removable cage for storage support. The front I/O features two USB3.0 and an RGB controller for the pre-installed ARGB fans.The DeepCool CG560 and DeepCool CG540 mid-tower ATX cases will be available in October 2021 with an MSRP of £74.99 for both models.