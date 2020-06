DEEPCOOL Introduces GAMMAXX 400 PRO CPU Cooler

- Four high-performance pure copper heat pipes specially positioned to dissipate core heat.- Core Touch Technology to dissipate heat more efficiently.- With more fins added, the total surface area increased by 20% compared to single fan models.- Two 120mm PWM fans for aesthetics and performance.- Iconic black top cover gives your computer set up a unique appeal.- All-new mounting mechanism with simpler installation and supports multiple platformsDEEPCOOL did not reveal information about pricing and availability as of this writing. Learn more about the GAMMAXX 400 PRO at DEEPCOOL.com