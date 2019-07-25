DEEPCOOL Introduces GAMMAXX 400 PRO CPU Cooler
DEEPCOOL introduces the GAMMAXX 400 PRO CPU cooler, the upgraded version of the GAMMAXX 400 having denser cooling fins and dual 120mm LED fans for superior cooling performance without obstructing the memory slots.
The DEEPCOOL GAMMAXX 400 PRO cooler now incorporates a total of 56 cooling fins with 20% increased total surface area to give it a stronger cooling performance than its predecessor while retaining a slim tower heatsink profile to keep memory slots clear. The GAMMAXX 400 PRO also retains the iconic black top cover for added aesthetics. The GAMMAXX 400 PRO supports all the latest mainstream sockets including Intels LGA 1200/LGA 115X and AMDs AM4 platforms.
Key Features
- Four high-performance pure copper heat pipes specially positioned to dissipate core heat.
- Core Touch Technology to dissipate heat more efficiently.
- With more fins added, the total surface area increased by 20% compared to single fan models.
- Two 120mm PWM fans for aesthetics and performance.
- Iconic black top cover gives your computer set up a unique appeal.
- All-new mounting mechanism with simpler installation and supports multiple platforms
DEEPCOOL did not reveal information about pricing and availability as of this writing. Learn more about the GAMMAXX 400 PRO at DEEPCOOL.com.
Comments
Related Stories
Recent Stories
« NVIDIA Chooses AMD 2nd Gen. EPYC For DGX A100 Advanced AI System · DEEPCOOL Introduces GAMMAXX 400 PRO CPU Cooler