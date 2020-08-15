DeepCool Introduces MATREXX 40 Micro-ATX Chassis
The DeepCool MATREXX 40 is a smaller micro-ATX version of the MATREXX 55 ATX chassis but with a mesh front panel. The MATREXX 40 is optimized for cooling and airflow with its aesthetic mesh front panel to deliver impressive cooling potential accompanied with an equally impressive cooling support. The MATREXX 40 can support up to six 120mm fans or five fans (one 120mm and four 140mm fans). It can support radiators of up to 280mm installed on top and in the front.
The DeepCool MATREXX 40s front and top mesh panels deliver optimal airflow, moving large volumes of air through the chassis to keep components cool. For an exquisite view of the interior, the chassis sports a clean edge-to-edge tempered glass side panel. For storage space, the MATREXX 40 supports up to two 3.5 HDDs and up to two 2.5 drives. Smaller the case may be, it supports graphics cards of up to 320mm in length, CPU coolers of up to 165mm in height, and ATX power supply units of up to 160mm in length.
DeepCool MATREXX 40 Key Features
Optimized Micro-ATX design
Tempered glass side panel
Mesh top and front panel
Support up to six 120mm or one 120mm + four 140mm cooling fans
Support for radiators up to 280mm on top and in front
Removable drive cage
DeepCool did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the MATREXX 40 micro-ATX chassis at DeepCool.com
