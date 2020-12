DeepCool Introduces MATREXX 40 Micro-ATX Chassis

The DeepCool MATREXX 40s front and top mesh panels deliver optimal airflow, moving large volumes of air through the chassis to keep components cool. For an exquisite view of the interior, the chassis sports a clean edge-to-edge tempered glass side panel. For storage space, the MATREXX 40 supports up to two 3.5 HDDs and up to two 2.5 drives. Smaller the case may be, it supports graphics cards of up to 320mm in length, CPU coolers of up to 165mm in height, and ATX power supply units of up to 160mm in length.Optimized Micro-ATX designTempered glass side panelMesh top and front panelSupport up to six 120mm or one 120mm + four 140mm cooling fansSupport for radiators up to 280mm on top and in frontRemovable drive cageDeepCool did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the MATREXX 40 micro-ATX chassis at DeepCool.com