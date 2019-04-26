DEEPCOOL Introduces MATREXX 55 MESH ADD-RGB 4F Chassis
DEEPCOOL introduces the MATREXX 55 MESH ADD-RGB 4F chassis, a new model of the MATREXX 55 chassis that first came out in 2018. The MATREXX 55 MESH ADD-RGB 4F features a mesh-type front panel offering superb cooling capabilities out of the box with its four pre-installed addressable RGB lit-fans. The fans are connected to the cases fan control module which draws power via a power supply SATA power connector. The fans addressable RGB connectors are connected to a built-in ARGB controller. Hence, the fans also support motherboard control and sync technologies via the +5V addressable RGB header.
The DEEPCOOL MATREXX 55 MESH ADD-RGB 4F features a full-sized 4mm thick tempered glass panel to give a clear view of the interior while a PSU shroud is added to help keep cables and hidden. The case supports up to 360mm radiators at the front, up to 280mm radiators on the top, and 120mm radiators at the rear thus supporting up to six 120mm cooling fans. For easy cable management, the case has a 23mm clearance behind the motherboard panel.
Key Features
Compact ATX case that supports motherboards up to E-ATX.
4mm Tempered Glass providing great view and safety.
Mesh front panel providing massive cooling compatibility.
4 A-RGB fans included, with convenient control.
210mm wide tower compartment with 23mm cable management clearance.
A magnetic dustproof net on top and dust-filters at the front and bottom.
DEEPCOOL did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the MATREXX 55 MESH ADD-RGB 4F here.
