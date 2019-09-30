DeepCool Launches CASTLE 280EX CPU Liquid Cooler

DeepCool further expands the size choices of its popular CASTLE EX series, by launching the CASTLE 280EX, a 280mm AIO cooler with extraordinary cooling performance and exciting user experience. The CASTLE 280EX is equipped with patented Anti-Leak Technology that helps regulate pressure buildup to significantly improve operational safety and prevent leakage. The cooler features a stronger 3-phase motor that provides higher cooling performance with an increased flow rate while keeping noise levels low. It is designed from the inside out, the new dual-chamber pump features an optimized flow route for better heat exchange.
The DeepCool CASTLE 280EX features an improved cold plate with 25% more skived fins, a larger surface area that effectively dissipates heat. The cooler is bundled with DeepCool TF140 S that specializes in maximizing both static pressure and airflow to deliver the best cooling performance for all-in-one liquid coolers with radiators. The CASTLE 280EX also comes with a rotating pump face that ensures the logo is always on the right orientation. Lastly, the CASTLE 280EX comes with the eye-catching addressable RGB lighting that can be customized and synchronized through the motherboard RGB sync software such as the ASUS Aura Sync and MSI Mystic Light Sync.
Check out our review of the DeepCool CASTLE 240EX Cooler
Compatibility:
Intel LGA 20XX/1200/1366/1155/1151/1150
AMD TR4/AM4/AM3+/AM3/AM2+/AM2/FM2/FM1
Pricing, Availability, and Warranty
The DeepCool CASTLE 280EX is covered with a 3-year warranty. Now available at partner resellers worldwide with an MSRP of £124.90 in the United Kingdom. Now available for pre-order at Scan Computers.
Learn more about the DeepCool CASTLE 280EX Liquid CPU Cooler at DeepCool's gaming division GAMERSTORM.com.