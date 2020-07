DeepCool Launches CASTLE 280EX CPU Liquid Cooler

Check out our review of the DeepCool CASTLE 240EX Cooler

Intel LGA 20XX/1200/1366/1155/1151/1150AMD TR4/AM4/AM3+/AM3/AM2+/AM2/FM2/FM1The DeepCool CASTLE 280EX is covered with a 3-year warranty. Now available at partner resellers worldwide with an MSRP of 124.90 in the United Kingdom. Now available for pre-order at Scan Computers Learn more about the DeepCool CASTLE 280EX Liquid CPU Cooler at DeepCool's gaming division GAMERSTORM.com