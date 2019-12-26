DeepCool Launches DQ 650/750/850-M-V2L Power Supply Series

DeepCool launches a new power supply series- DQ-M-V2L in 650W/750W/850W. The DQ-M-V2L series are fully modular, 80 PLUS Gold power supplies that feature 100% Japanese capacitors and high-quality switch MOSFETs. Built to deliver stable output capacity with high conversion efficiency, the DQ-M-V2L series offer better reliability for your PC system. The 750W model comes in a white version to fit all-white PC builds.
The DeepCool DQ-M-V2L features a full bridge PFC + LLC Resonant converter to deliver stable and reliable power for modern gaming PCs. The power supplies also come with DeepCool CircuitShield, a suite of protection features that includes OVP, UVP, SCP, OPP, and OTP. DeepCool backs the DQ-M-V2L Series power supplies with a limited 10-year warranty.
DeepCool DQ-M-V2L Key Features80PLUS Gold Certified
Get all the power you need with a maximum of 91.4% efficiency to reduce excess energy consumption and waste heat.
Quality Japanese capacitors
High-grade components provide uniform power delivery with long-lasting durability.
Top-notch Design
Crafted for quiet low-noise operation, a 120mm hydraulic bearing fan provides incredible performance-noise ratio on an efficient fan curve.
Fully Modular
Easy cable management with flat cables keeps your system clean and tidy.
Pricing and Availability
The DeepCool DQ-M-V2L Series power supplies are now available for pre-order in the United Kingdom via Scan Computers, with an MSRP of £99.98, £109.99, and £119.99 for the 650W, 750W, and 850W models, respectively. Learn more about the DeepCool DQ Series at DEEPCOOL.com.