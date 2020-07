DeepCool Launches DQ 650/750/850-M-V2L Power Supply Series

DeepCool DQ-M-V2L Key Features

Get all the power you need with a maximum of 91.4% efficiency to reduce excess energy consumption and waste heat.High-grade components provide uniform power delivery with long-lasting durability.Crafted for quiet low-noise operation, a 120mm hydraulic bearing fan provides incredible performance-noise ratio on an efficient fan curve.Easy cable management with flat cables keeps your system clean and tidy.The DeepCool DQ-M-V2L Series power supplies are now available for pre-order in the United Kingdom via Scan Computers , with an MSRP of 99.98, 109.99, and 119.99 for the 650W, 750W, and 850W models, respectively. Learn more about the DeepCool DQ Series at DEEPCOOL.com